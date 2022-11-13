YPG hosts Project Convergence 22 Technology Gateway

Among the remarkable firsts achieved at Yuma Proving Ground during Project Convergence 21 was the autonomous flight of a legacy UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, albeit with a human pilot aboard as a precaution. This year during Project Convergence Technology Gateway, a fully autonomous UH-60 dubbed Alias engaged in complex simulated missions across YPG’s vast ranges without a safety pilot onboard, utilizing low level maneuvers that traditional pilots use in combat areas.

 COURTESY OF US ARMY

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground was the epicenter of the Army’s future force in Project Convergence 20 and 21, and continued to support the Army Futures Command’s campaign of learning this year.

The first Project Convergence Technology Gateway was held here by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) over the course of five weeks in September and October.

