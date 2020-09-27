The Yuma Regional Medical Center Family and Community Medicine Residency attracts applicants from around the country and the world. Residents have come to YRMC from 15 states in the United States, as well as from Canada, Mexico, Peru, Pakistan, Sweden, India, Nigeria, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Germany and Egypt.
Dr. Steffano Mottl was born in Lima, Peru. Dr. Kelvin Ng was born in Hong Kong. Dr. Osa Guobadia was born and raised in Nigeria. Dr. Palak Satija was born in New Delhi, India.
Dr. Sharif was born in Atlanta, but considers Dubai, United Arab Emirates home. Dr. Tawadrous was born in Cairo, Egypt, but grew up in Kuwait and the United States.
Dr. Silas Wiefelspuett was born and raised in Aachen, the most western city in Germany. It’s a beautiful mountainous region near the Belgium border. He spent most of his childhood there.
His mom is Canadian, which is how he ended up pursuing his undergraduate degree at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, as well as a graduate degree in physiotherapy at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
He attended medical school at St. James School of Medicine in Anguilla, in the Caribbean.
Wiefelspuett completed his clinicals in Chicago, and when it was time to look for a residency program, Yuma appealed to him. Although he and his wife have traveled extensively, they had never experienced the desert.
“It was foreign to us. That was part of the factor,” Wiefelspuett said.
He was also intrigued by the fact that YRMC is the only hospital in the area. That meant a possibility of encountering an array of cases. In a real-life example, a resident started the day treating a gardening injury that later developed into a flesh-eating disease. That was followed by an “interesting” case involving a severe arm injury.
In one day, a resident might see a 4-week baby and an 85-year-old woman. “The whole spectrum of life. One of the honors I get,” Wiefelspuett noted.
The proximity to the border and the chance to treat infectious diseases that some doctors only read about in textbooks also appealed to him.
“That put Yuma on the map. It gives us a strong foundation in medicine. That’s what stood out for me when I applied. People come across the border, everyone gets treated,” Wiefelspuett said. “It doesn’t matter what your background is or who you are, if you were picked up in an ambulance, if you were dropped over a wall, you get the full attention."
When YRMC invited him to participate in the residency program, he and his wife, Julia, didn’t hesitate to come to Yuma, with their 2-year-old daughter, Sahali, in tow.
They arrived in June 2019. The summer heat was the hardest adjustment, but they’re settling in, meeting people and connecting with the community.
And they get to enjoy their own home as first-time homebuyers. “It’s a good lifestyle here,” he said.
When they have time off, they go hiking in Kofa National Park or they enjoy a campfire and marshmallow roast in the Buttercup Sand Dunes. “There’s a lot of natural beauty once you explore. The Colorado River is really important to us. It’s bedrock for us,” he said.
Sahali is a “waterbaby” who enjoys paddle boarding with her parents. The three hop on a board and go down the river.
Julia, who is Canadian, has a work visa and is working at home as an online clinical counselor and psychologist.
A ‘VALUABLE GIFT’
TO THE COMMUNITY
YRMC launched the residency program seven years ago, bringing doctors from all over the world to the Yuma health care system for the hands-on training required after graduating from medical school.
The residents are supervised by licensed physicians as they treat patients during rotations that take them throughout YRMC. There are a variety of rotations, including emergency medicine, cardiology, labor and delivery, surgery, geriatrics, sports medicine and diagnostic imaging.
The resident doctors also see patients, under the supervision of a licensed physician, at YRMC’s Family Medicine Center on 8th Avenue.
The program has graduated 28 resident doctors so far.
Thanks to recent expansion, the program has now grown to 23 resident physicians in the three classes. YRMC recently welcomed eight new physicians to the Class of 2023.
The program receives an incredible response from interested physicians each year, averaging 2,500 applications each year.
“There’s such community pull. The culture here helps. They come and meet us and fall in love,” noted Dr. Kristina Diaz, program director
It’s what drew Dr. Kristianne Amurao of Sacramento, California, to the Yuma program. “If you could sum the program in one word … family. I feel that’s very hard to find in a program, especially moving to a new area,” Amurao said.
“It’s nice to have attending physicians and nurses and staff that want to teach you. It’s not hard to learn that way. It’s a great learning environment,” she added.
Some residents come to Yuma because they want to be in an underserved area. Some are drawn to the border. Some want to be in a smaller community. “Not everyone wants to go to a large metropolitan area,” Diaz said.
Yuma checks a lot of those boxes.
Diaz enjoys having the residents around. She likes having a “fresh set of eyes asking questions all the time. ‘Why are you doing that? Did you read this? I learned it this way in school.’ They introduce new ideas. It keeps faculty members on their toes.”
Diaz is also proud of what the residents have achieved. Twenty-three residents have nationally presented quality and scholarly projects in the past year. Six have given national stage presentations. One was a keynote speaker for a national conference. Two facultymembers and one resident serve on national committees in family medicine. Three residents won national scholar awards this year.
Diaz encourages residents to volunteer in the community. Last year, the residents volunteered 1,500 hours, from giving free sports physicals to high school students to volunteering in the children’s museum and teddy bear clinic. They’ve run marathons and participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run, among other projects.
“I highly encourage it. This is my town. I grew up here too. I graduated from Yuma High. It’s called the Family and Community Medicine Residency program. It’s on purpose that we named it ‘community,’” Diaz explained.
The residents have been described as a “valuable gift” to the Yuma community, which needs more primary care physicians. “We are growing our own physicians,” Diaz said.
Some physicians are getting older, and YRMC expects a high amount of turnover in the next few years as they retire. The residency program helps fill that gap.
For the past five years, in the time the program has had graduating classes, residents have achieved a 100% pass rate on their national board exams. Eleven graduating physicians so far have chosen to stay and practice in the Yuma community. Several have also stayed on with the residency program as faculty members.
The program has already made a difference in Yuma health care. When Diaz first back came to town 10 years ago, it was common for patients to wait two months to see a doctor. Now it takes two days, if not seen the same day.
Diaz wants to give a “huge thank you to everyone in the community and my sincere gratitude to everyone who works in the hospital who helps train them.” She noted that everyone in every department contributes to residents’ progress.