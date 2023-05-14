Tucked away in Yuma is a unique residency program that sets young doctors up for success as they form lifelong connections while furthering their careers. Yuma Regional Medical Center’s empathetic approach to teaching cultivates community over competition, attracting students from across the country.
At the helm of the ship is a nationally recognized professional, Dr. Kristina Diaz, chief academic officer and program director of the YRMC Family and Community Medicine Residency program.
With more than 700 family medicine residency programs in the country, Diaz stood out among her colleagues and was recently elected as president of the National Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors. She was also recognized statewide and appointed president of the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians.
“As a Yuma native, Dr. Diaz’s love for the community overflows into the mentorship she provides to each of the program’s residents. She is an incredible leader, and we could not be prouder of her accomplishments,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, senior vice president and chief medical officer.
“Our entire community benefits from her excellent work. Not only will Dr. Diaz continue to attract top-quality doctors who want to work alongside her and learn from her, but she will build a new network of doctors across the country, keeping YRMC at the forefront of medical advancements,” he added.
Under Diaz’s guidance, Yuma Regional’s residency program strives to attract and retain new talent for the community. The program was launched in 2013, and since then, 47 family medicine doctors and two sports medicine fellows have graduated.
Additionally, under Diaz’s leadership, the program continues to receive a status of “Continued Accreditation” from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
“Watching residents learn and grow is one of my favorite parts of my role as the chief academic officer. Their excitement and passion while providing care to others reignites my love for this profession year after year,” Diaz said. “I know it’s my job to teach them, but they also help me learn new things on a regular basis, from patient care to mentorship. I am grateful and honored to be able to do what I love, surrounded by incredible colleagues and students to further the care of my community.”
Diaz continues to be a strong voice and representative for Yuma Regional Medical Center and her community. In May 2022, Diaz traveled to Capitol Hill with the American Academy of Family Physicians to meet with various Arizona representatives and discuss preserving telehealth flexibilities, advocate for adequate payment structures for Medicaid patients in need of primary care services and encourage integrating more behavioral health into primary care. She plans to visit Washington, D.C., again this year to continue her advocacy efforts.