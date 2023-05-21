Summer is sneaking up on us but the warm weeks seem to alternate with cooler weeks and that makes it all bearable.
There are some fields that have not been planted after produce, and with the current uncertainties in the agricultural industry, it may become a new rotation depending on water supplies.
Our wheat crop looks wonderful. I’ve heard on the news that there is a shortage of pasta in Italy. There was no reason given, but you cannot have pasta without wheat and our Desert Durum wheat has been a favorite for the Italian market.
After our intense produce season, the fields are often compacted and have damage to their soil structure. All crops need as much air as they need water and the way they get into the soil is through the pore spaces between the grains of sand, silt and clay that make up the soil texture.
Many of our best vegetable fields are silty clay, sandy clay loams, loams and clay. These soils can be less forgiving of the heavy equipment traffic that occurs during production and harvest of our 100 or so winter crops. Wheat with its fibrous root system breaks up the compacted layers of soil so that air and water can move freely through the root zone of the plants.
Arizona and California farmers grew durum wheat widely in the decades before 1980. The varieties available at the time generally possessed such mediocre milling and semolina flour qualities that this “desert durum” suffered a rather poor reputation among both domestic and foreign semolina millers and pasta makers.
Somewhat better quality durum varieties were being grown and even exported by the early 1980s. A cross between several northern durum varieties and two high producing desert varieties, performed by a private cereal breeding firm in 1976 serendipitously produced a line possessing such superior color and pasta quality traits that it was introduced to a major Italian pasta company in 1980-81.
The Italian firm began importing this durum, first in containers before moving to cargo ships. The variety was awarded a plant variety protection certificate in 1982 and occupied significant crop acreage in Arizona and the Imperial Valley of California by 1983.
The variety, with its very desirable qualities, represented the first in a long and continuing line of high-quality durum varieties adapted to the southwestern U.S deserts, now known as Desert Durum. About half of the Desert Durum production has been exported for many years. Italy is the perennial leading export destination and our Desert Durum is valued for its semolina quality traits, allowing Italian pasta makers to maintain quality standards as they deal with typically variable grain quality from other sources.
Arizona wheat growers possess very little grain storage capability, so most of the annual Desert Durum crop is grown to be “identity preserved,” a program by which the grower plants certified seed purchased from the grain handler that will eventually purchase the crop. The grain is harvested, delivered and stored by variety for future shipment to fill existing or future customer orders.
Desert Durum crops in both Arizona and Southern California are grown under weather conditions and management practices that promote consistently favorable grain, milling and semolina traits.
The result is grain of consistently large, low moisture kernels possessing very high, hard amber durum counts and which yield high semolina extraction rates.
