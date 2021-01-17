What fantastic “winter weather” we are having this year. Warm days and cold nights should be helping the wonderful produce crops we grow to be just about perfect in quality and quantity.
If growers are through with their fall plantings, you can look for fields being planted to Desert Duram wheat, probably being sprinkled to germinate the seeds. Another effort by Yuma County growers to more efficiently use their irrigation water is to use the same sprinklers used for produce crops to irrigate wheat fields.
As with the vegetable crops, seed can be germinated with less than half the water we used 10 years ago when the wheat fields were flooded to germinate the seed. In addition since the roots of the little wheat are shallow, less water moves past the root zone using sprinklers.
The depth of the root zones and the type of roots produced by wheat, cotton, Sudan grass and seed crops all help to improve the soil texture, reduce compaction caused by field traffic of all kinds, improve movement of irrigation water through the soil and wash accumulated salt from the soil.
Removing of soil salts using irrigation is called leaching and is a vital process in the farming of desert soils. Much of the soil created over millions of years by mother nature in Yuma County is alkaline and very different from the more acid soils created in areas with wetter climates and different geology.
Salts accumulate in the root zone of our crops as the plant roots use the water in the soil and leave the salts behind. There are also calcium, magnesium and other elements in the Colorado River water used for irrigation that add soil salts.
Growers can eliminate many of their compaction and water penetration problems in the crops following production by using a minimum of tillage when preparing for the spring crop. Most vegetable crops have shallow root systems, 12 to 18 inches. What this creates over the growing season is a reservoir of water and nutrients 2 to 4 feet in the soil which is available to the following crop.
Since vegetable crops are often grown on beds, use of a tractor and disc to knock down the rows will minimize additional compaction to the field. There is no need for deep ripping or cultivation since the deeper soil layers are saturated and will not shatter to improve the soil health.
For cotton, often the vegetable rows can just be reshaped before planting. The crops planted on flat fields can be seeded and then sprinkled up.
Since 90 percent of farm fields in Yuma County are basin leveled to flat basins, like pool tables, when flood irrigation starts after the crops are established, clods will melt and the field will once again be flat.
The object of these tillage and water management practices is to recover as much of the nutrients and water from the deeper layers of soil using the plant roots. The final harvest of the spring crops is after the plants have dried down and the roots have had a chance to improve the soil structure.
Deep tillage, if necessary will now shatter the dry soil layers further improving the soil texture and reducing deep compaction. Fields will now be ready for the needed tillage to prepare them for vegetable crops.
Let’s not treat our soil like dirt!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.