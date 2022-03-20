Yuma Ag and You: No need to throw away lettuce that falls to the floor

Well, it looks like the first warm days of spring are upon us. The weather is amazingly beautiful and the March winds aren’t blowing us away.
This week there was a rant on Facebook that got a bunch of comments concerning a head of lettuce that a shopper saw on the floor of a supermarket. The stocker working there saw the head and picked it up and replaced it on the display.
The writer was incensed by this action because the lettuce was now “dirty” and should have been thrown away and the employee punished. This led to other comments which accused agriculture of not taking precautions in the growing and harvesting of produce crops.
There are no safer fruits and vegetables than those grown in the United States and particularly those in Yuma County, Arizona.
Yuma growers on their own instituted food safety practices in 2007 and developed training programs that are being adopted on a nationwide basis. The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association and the Yuma Safe Produce Council work tirelessly to maintain their record of safe produce from field to table.
To the question of whether the produce on the floor should have been returned to the display, let’s use some common sense. I cannot tell you how many times I have moved a tomato, potato, apple, lemon or any of the dozens of rolly polly fruits and vegetables that are so beautifully arranged in the case, only to set off a cascade of items racing toward the floor. I immediately try to stop the flow, sometimes I am successful, and sometimes not. I always replace the items that spilled to the display.
I understand that all the items in the fruit and vegetable area are subject to being handled by many shoppers every day. I never worry about whether they are safe to eat after being handled or dropped because I always wash my fruits and vegetables before using them.
There are also products you can buy to wash your items or you can make a mild solution of vinegar and water to wash them in. It is important to properly drain your washed items like broccoli and cauliflower so we do not actually hasten spoilage. The smell of the vinegar rapidly dissipates, but the mild acidity will kill any bacteria.
With items like head and leaf lettuces, after washing and draining, I normally remove any damaged outer leaves and happily eat the remaining product.
One of the many additional comments concerned the use of pesticides in produce. While many years ago this might have been a slight concern, in today’s real world of vegetable and fruit production, it is not a concern. Why? The growers use insect control and weed control products that are so safe that harvesters can enter the field after a few hours, if that.
The bug spray and tick and flea applications for your pets are much more dangerous to people than the chemicals used in agricultural production.
In addition, farming practices, genetic pest resistance and use of sprinklers all reduce the need for agricultural chemical use.
There is also a tracking system within the produce industry for noting every application of chemicals whether by ground or air.
Food safety is continually being practiced by the Yuma County growers so you can enjoy the amazing array of vegetables and fruits grown.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.