What amazing weather we are having! Warmish days with crisp cool nights that make the warm blankets and comforters feel wonderful. Evenings and mornings there is often the smell of wood smoke in the air.
Everyone is energized and even though life is very different for Yuma County residents in 2020, the beautiful area we live in hasn’t changed.
From the looks of property sales, it looks like the real estate market is booming as we acquire residents from the neighboring state. Personally, I was pleased that the recent proposal to purchase desert lands for a huge housing and business development was withdrawn.
The area located east of Avenue 14E is rolling dune type land with gravelly soils. Fortuna Wash which runs through the property has a history of flooding. Industrial uses that are there were put there specifically so they would not be encroached on by incompatible development that would hinder their activities related to our lifeblood, irrigated agriculture.
As there is less and less snow runoff and rain to refill the lakes that provide Colorado River water to Arizona, a decision to use the precious water resource for expanding non-agricultural related uses seems ill-advised.
Agriculture and all the related support industries provides 50% of the county’s income and 1 in 4 jobs for the people who live here. There are still many pockets of land-locked agricultural lands within the city and the county which need to be developed before going outside the current footprint of the urban and small acreage developments.
Since 1969, I have been working in the wise use and conservation of our natural resources, with expertise in soils. I have also experience with land use planning and reviewing requested applications for rezoning.
I served on the Yuma County Planning and Zoning commission for several years and was involved in developing the county and city general plans. I understand that the economy is strengthening and there is an uptick in construction, but I am wondering what has happened to planned growth in the City of Yuma and Yuma County.
The use of speculative rezoning by landowners is nothing new and has been done for years. My concern is that there are thoughtfully constructed general plans which are designed to guide development in the most logical, sustainable and practical way. The helter-skelter rezoning results in many mixed zoning areas that may create more zoning problems in the future.
There are also many concerns with infrastructure. Who builds and maintains the roads to the various parcels? I have sat through numerous debates at P&Z hearings about which half of a road will be built, who will maintain it, who will build the other half road sometime in the future and special agreements made with developers.
The subject of landscaping of borrow areas along main arteries, need for barriers where large drop offs exist along vacant lands and where the ingress and egress to a project will be for traffic flow. No two cases are alike.
Water and sewer services, drainage issues, police and fire protection, sheriff’s services, waste management, sidewalks, bus stops, traffic control, and improvement districts are all things that should be examined when rezoning a property.
I have also noticed the sunset clause on acreages rezoned but not developed lands are being extended over and over again. A recent extension was given for a parcel originally rezoned 22 years ago. The employee time, money and commission time wasted on the speculative projects frustrate the individuals who are ready, willing and able to do viable development.
I believe that when properties are brought forward for rezoning that substantial work should be completed within the first two years of the rezoning approval. Those projects where nothing is done should have the rezoning revert back to the original designation.
Developers often look for parcels where the rezoning has already been done by local owners. Depending on the type of property, the local connection often affects the likelihood that the rezoning will be approved.
Driving around the city and county, it is obvious that many projects both commercial and residential have been started and abandoned. In the case of agricultural land, if no changes have been made to the land, it can continue to be farmed. If the land has been disturbed by construction activities, it usually sits unused.
In many areas, there are programs which provide incentives to do infill with appropriate construction. This is beneficial because usually the infrastructure: roads, waterlines, sewer, sidewalks and traffic controls are already in place.
Infill improves the appearance of neighborhoods and business centers. Rebuilding the areas that were condemned for major road projects, then not needed, should be a priority within the community.
Yuma County is dependent on our agricultural industry to provide billions of dollars into our economy. It makes sense to protect our agriculture, community and lifestyle through wise planning decisions and close examination of the long-term results of those actions.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.