We Yumans have really needed to pull out our jackets and sweats with the cold and wet weather. All the folks that have been feeling deprived of rain had their fondest desire rewarded the past week as the showers arrived. I measured 1½ inches of rain in my yard. All of my trees and plants are shiny and clean and the air has smelled clean and fresh. What a wonderful shot of real Yuma winter weather.
Unfortunately for the agricultural community, just the forecast of rain causes immense challenges. One of the consequences of the rain is the development of mildew in lettuce crops. Mildew develops very rapidly when there is moisture on the leaves, literally within hours. Growers have treatments for mildew, but I was surprised to learn that the product needed to be applied before the rain falls. How difficult it must be to determine which fields ready to harvest need to be protected when your cropland is stretched across 30 miles.
Once it has rained, all of the food safety aspects of producing vegetables come into play. The fields are muddy, sticky and slippery, particularly our clay soils. Food safety requires that there is no mud on the product, boxes, harvest equipment or workers. Depending on how much soil around the crop is exposed in the field during the rain, there may be mud splashed into the product.
With temperatures in the 40s and cumbersome clothing to keep warm and dry, the workers have to be aware of their personal safety as well as the crop being harvested. While the packing company tries its best to not track mud from the fields out onto roads, it is impossible to prevent. This means loaded pallets often need to be covered to prevent mud from splashing onto the boxes from roadways on their way to the coolers.
There are many sources of mud, not just the vegetable industry. Rain does not shut down the wide variety of trucks and daily traffic that travel through growing areas and all contribute to the problem.
All of these factors can slow the amount of product that can be harvested. This can cause many trucks to be backed up at the coolers waiting to pick up their loads. As with this storm, in adjoining states there are blizzards, road closures, wind and treacherous driving for the truckers moving our vegetables to distribution centers across the country.
Most people do not realize that produce in refrigerated trucks can freeze in the trailer when traveling in extreme cold. Sometimes the product gets to where it needs to be but is then discovered to be spoiled.
The growing of produce has enough challenges that the addition of rain during produce harvest just doesn’t seem fair. However, man is not in control of the weather and where sometimes our weather hurts the farmer’s bottom line, other times it will create a great market and high profits.
Farming is an adventure when growing any food or fiber crops. Times like these make us thankful for the less stressful years.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.