Let the buyer beware is a standard warning that should be attached to any “too good to be true” offer. While watching the evening news this week, a story from Imperial Valley caught my ear.
It seems that a new crop is being offered as a win-win for local farmers. The wonder crop is sugar cane for use in ethanol production. I really could not believe what I was hearing, but perhaps there is a new crop of growers who have not experienced these promotions.
This is not the first time that sugar cane has been grown in the Yuma and Imperial counties for this purpose. Several concerns come to mind; mainly that sugar cane uses a lot of water. If grown with an 80% on-farm irrigation efficiency, it still takes 6½ feet of water to produce a crop.
It is a messy crop and attracts all types of animal pests which are not compatible with food safety. Most harvest practices for cane require the crop to be burned to remove the leaves and debris before harvesting, both food safety and air quality concerns.
There was no mention of where the mill that processes the cane will be, always a sticking point in these schemes.
The most recent cure-all crop was hemp. There was tremendous excitement about the crop that could be grown with little water, few chemicals, large yields and great markets. However, the reality for the growers was that this was not the answer to financial security and that growing the crop was like any other with plenty of challenges and expenses in the details of trying to grow a marketable crop.
In the 1970s it was Jojoba, a desert plant that produced nuts which when processed yielded high-quality oil, rivaling sperm whale oil, an endangered species. It was easy to grow, no pests and didn’t need much water.
About 15,000 acres in eastern Yuma County, mostly state lands, were cleared and seeds collected from deserts across the southwest. Since it was a perennial shrub, it took several months for growers to discover that it needed as much water as many other crops.
There were boy plants and girl plants which could not be determined until the plants first flowered, that it needed to be harvested by hand for the most part and that the girl plants needed to be propagated in greenhouses because there was no way to determine the girl seed from the boy seed.
Traditional oilseed mills for cotton or other crops would not crush the jojoba so a special mill was needed. There was also no market developed for the oil produced.
When the investors ran out of money and a trash fish was found to have an equivalent quality of oil, 90% of the fields were abandoned.
Other crops that have followed a similar pattern were sesame; kenaf, a paper substitute, and guayule, a natural rubber producing plant.
While all these crops are successful in the right economy and proper growing methods, there must be a developed market and sustained demand for the product to be successful in commercial agriculture.
Do your research and determine if there is a reasonable expectation of success and a profit in the crop offered. There are no guarantees in farming.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.