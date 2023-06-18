Let the buyer beware is a standard warning that should be attached to any “too good to be true” offer. While watching the evening news this week, a story from Imperial Valley caught my ear.

It seems that a new crop is being offered as a win-win for local farmers. The wonder crop is sugar cane for use in ethanol production. I really could not believe what I was hearing, but perhaps there is a new crop of growers who have not experienced these promotions.

