Finally, the cooler weather we have all been hoping for. It’s actually been cool enough to turn off the air conditioner and open the windows at night. I had forgotten how wonderful that is.
In various advertisements in the local Yuma Sun, I’ve noticed many “welcome back” phrases the last couple of weeks. It is the time of the year that all those folks who fled our summer are back to enjoy our fabulous winter weather and myriad of activities this time of year. I would like to offer some welcome back wishes!
I welcomed back all of the agricultural companies that add so much to the Yuma economy. After growing summer produce in cooler areas, it is again time to return to the “Lettuce Capital of the World.” While companies such as The Growers Company, Pasquinelli Produce, Barkley Ag Enterprises and JV Smith Companies are here year round, Tanimura and Antle, Dole, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Taylor Farms, D’Arrigo Brothers, Foxy, Fresh Express, Nature Fresh and Mann Packing are among many others shifting their operations to Yuma County.
Along with the companies come equipment, employees and the need for the local support system of mechanics, equipment, fuel and oil suppliers, tire companies, agricultural chemical dealers and applicators, seed companies; labor contractors and people. Most folks do not realize that 1 in 4 jobs in Yuma County is related to the agricultural industry.
Yuma is fortunate to have a trained and willing workforce of 20,000 to 30,000 people who often cross the border from Mexico daily to make our farming, harvest and shipping activities successful. There is no such thing as unskilled workers in our produce industry. For example, even though many processes are becoming mechanized, workers still walk the fields with hoes. In head lettuce fields, which are directly seeded, decisions must be made by the worker as to which plant is the strongest, proper spacing, removing weeds and not injuring the selected plants left in the row are all part of their responsibilities. If you are harvesting iceberg lettuce, you determine which head is suitable for packing by size, weight, cleanliness and appearance. Consumers buy produce with their eyes so the more perfect the harvested heads are, the better they will sell. Workers follow strict food safety protocols to assure that the harvested crop is of the highest quality. It is a constant challenge for growers and packers to have enough employees to do the needed work.
Agriculture is the largest dollar producer for Yuma County and is something we are the best at. Yuma County is a leader in efficient irrigation, soil management, state-of-the-art technology using GPS and computer drone technology and mechanized planting, thinning, weeding and specialized harvesting. Our water delivery and irrigation systems are among the most efficient in the world.
Another great plus for Yuma County growers is that there is open communication and cooperation across the agricultural industry. Yuma County agriculture presents a united front.
So, welcome back to all of our valued winter visitors, and have a successful winter season.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.