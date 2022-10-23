Finally, the cooler weather we have all been hoping for. It’s actually been cool enough to turn off the air conditioner and open the windows at night. I had forgotten how wonderful that is.

In various advertisements in the local Yuma Sun, I’ve noticed many “welcome back” phrases the last couple of weeks. It is the time of the year that all those folks who fled our summer are back to enjoy our fabulous winter weather and myriad of activities this time of year. I would like to offer some welcome back wishes!

