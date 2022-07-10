On June 23, a meeting of local irrigation districts, farmers, political leaders and other interested parties was held entitled “Save the River, Yuma Agricultural Area Meeting.”
The lower basin states have been told that they must come up with a plan to cut 2 to 4 million acre feet of water use by the middle of August. If they don’t, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will act for them. It is a massive amount of water to find in a very short time.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell are diminishing rapidly, forcing Colorado River users to radically slash demand quickly. The problem is one of supply and demand. We use far more water than the river now produces. Even with a close-to-normal snowpack in winter 2021, warmer temperatures, drier forest and range soil and earlier runoff has greatly reduced the water flows into Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
The water is so low in the lakes that they are at risk of falling into “dead pool,” where water levels are too low to pass water through the dam. If Lake Mead were to reach dead pool level, no water would flow downstream past Hoover Dam, cutting off Colorado River water to Arizona and California.
Additional problems even before dead pool is that Lake Powell requires a relatively higher lake level called the “minimum power pool.” This is the point where the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower. The larger problem isn’t necessarily the loss of power. I is that millions of acre feet of river water must then be funneled through four smaller pipes inside the dam. These pipes are not designed to handle this much water, particularly over time. If one were to be damaged, it cannot be easily repaired, greatly reducing flows downstream to Lake Mead and the Colorado River below.
These concerns are why Reclamation is requiring such quick and drastic action. Just reducing water demands won’t restore lake levels even if inflows increase in the next couple of years. It just will provide enough water to maintain present lake levels.
Presently, Reclamation is leaving it up to the states to propose how the cuts will fall among the junior and senior waters. Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico rely on Lake Powell and the lower basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada rely on Lake Mead.
How this will affect Yuma County farming is unknown at this time. Methods of reducing irrigation demands in the past have included fallowing of acreage, just not irrigating all the farmland that has water rights.
Depending on the types of crops produced, growers may decide to grow crops that use less water. The challenge there is to grow crops that are economically practical. Growing crops that have no market doesn’t work.
Growers who grow multiple crops per acre each year may change their cropping pattern.
Regardless of what the plan is for the Colorado River, it has the potential to drastically affect Yuma County residents and our economy.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.