The mornings are still relatively cool, making it enjoyable to be puttering in the yard. It is almost the middle of July. Growers are busily getting their fields ready for the winter produce season. Soon our croplands will be a rainbow of colors and patterns as the winter vegetables grow.
The first step is land preparation. Fields are ripped and disked to turn under the remains of the summer crop then laser leveled to pool table flat for maximum irrigation efficiency. When the fields are flat, water applied will flow across the field and spread out so all areas of the field have the same depth of water applied. This is important not only for uniform crop growth but for optimum plant response to fertilizers and other agricultural chemicals.
Most of our vegetables are grown on beds of various widths, depending on the crop. The longer growing season crops are planted first such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.
Most growers have moved away from planting seed for these plants and instead use transplants. There are many advantages including the fact that the grower knows exactly how many plants are in the field and that in the root ball of the transplant are starter fertilizers, disease control and insect control treatments. This gives the transplant a much better chance of surviving.
Sprinklers are then used during the first few weeks to irrigate the tiny plants. The sprinklers do much more than provide precise amounts of water, but they also alter the microclimate over the field. Even on a 110 degree day, the temperature under the sprinklers is 20 to 25 degrees lower.
The sprinklers also provide protection from insects such as white flies by washing off the plant leaves. By the time the sprinklers are removed from the fields and surface irrigation starts the young crop is off to an excellent start.
The most efficient way that Yuma County farmers apply irrigation water is through flood or surface irrigation. The fields, when they are leveled, are sized based on soil types and textures. As most people understand, sandy soils need to be irrigated more often than clay or loam soils.
Using this information, fields are sized to be irrigated in a set amount of time with a set amount of water. Because the fields are flat, when the total amount of water for the field is applied, the water is shut off and the water in the field spreads to a uniform depth over the field.
This also works for furrow irrigation, and as you look at the water standing in the furrows after irrigation, it is all the same depth.
With the start of the produce season, the truck, tractor, bus and implement haulers are back on the roads. In addition, there are trailer hauling sprinkler pipes and pumps. Drivers need to take extra care when driving behind or passing these vehicles. Often there are pieces of the equipment extending from the equipment making them wider than cars or trucks. They are often moving more slowly and making wide turns on the unpaved county roads. The growers will be watering the roads to prevent dust contamination of their crops, so there may be standing water, muddy or slick spots.
Agriculture is what we do in Yuma County, and it provides 50% of the revenue and 25% of the jobs in the area. Be aware and be prepared to respect the equipment on the road.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.