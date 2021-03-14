‘I didn’t know it was there! It’s free? I just thought it was the duck pond and the old equipment!”
These are all common remarks about the Yuma Conservation Garden located on the west side of the Yuma County Fairgrounds on 32nd Street.
The garden exists because of the efforts of the Yuma, Laguna and Wellton-Mohawk Valley natural resource conservation districts. The districts assumed stewardship of the garden in 1987.
The garden is recognized by the Arizona State Land Department as an Environmental Education Center and by the Arizona Game and Fish Department as an Urban Wildlife Area.
In addition to the duck pond, there are 27 acres of trails, benches and picnic areas. The entrance is the metal gate in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds parking lot.
The garden is a 501©3 organization. When the land was donated to Yuma County by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the early 1950s, it was developed under the guidance of the fledgling Yuma County Fair Board.
Along the way, several other public and private organizations and individuals stepped up at critical times in the garden’s history, donating labor, equipment and funds to keep the project alive and flourishing.
The unique botanical specimens in the garden today are substantial reminders and show the dedication of several early environmental enthusiasts: Sam Dick, Alton Duke, Frank Deason and Don McCain. These men and countless volunteers brought water to the site, planted cacti, tree and shrub species native to the Lower Sonoran Life Zone and built a network of trails and displays.
Many of the rare plants found in the garden today were originally brought here by Sam Dick who was granted a permit from the State of Arizona and the Mexican government to collect specimens anywhere in the Sonoran Desert, which lies in both countries.
The duck pond has slowly evolved into a community landmark. Generations of local children have fed, watched and enjoyed the company of the wild birds residing in the pond. Some of the garden features include the turtle enclosure that houses “Baloo,” the 75-pound desert tortoise, benches and picnic areas under the welcoming desert trees, antique farm machinery and many species of cacti and desert shrubs. There is a waterfall, amphitheater and model of a desert wash.
For educators, there are 50 lesson plans that are certified by the Arizona Department of Education for use in the garden, from K-12 grades. They can be viewed at www.yumaconservationgarden.org.
The garden has only one paid employee who acts as the grounds manager and docent. The garden is open from November to April on weekends. Saturday the hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday the hours are noon to 5 pm.
This year with folks looking for social distancing and interesting outings, the garden will stay open until the weather becomes too warm. There is a drinking fountain and porta-potty available. Bring a picnic lunch and relax in a desert wonderland.
The Yuma Conservation Garden is supported by the conservation districts and donations, and, as with all volunteer organizations, is badly in need of community support. Grants are sought on a regular basis but most do not allow paying the manager. The garden is available for weddings, gatherings, church services and other activities. The phone number is 928-317-1935. Donations are requested when special events take place and a donation box is located on site.
The wish list includes materials to stabilize the trails to make them all weather and improve accessibility to all. A non-permanent canopy for the front entrance to provide shade for volunteers is needed and a large shade structure for students during field trips.
There is also a need for reliable, dedicated volunteers to keep up this unique hometown treasure.
Check out the wonders of the Yuma Conservation Garden and help the conservation districts maintain and improve the dream of the Yuma pioneer conservationists.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.