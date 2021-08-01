Yuma County actually had some monsoon weather the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, with it comes the chance of microbursts such as the one that hit the Tacna area.
Some areas received heavy rains while in Yuma there was nothing measurable in the rain gauge. I am thankful we did not have the normal monsoonal winds as well.
Land preparation for the winter produce season continues as well as the early plantings of longer season crops. Discussions about Colorado River water conditions continue to dominate the news media.
There have been some good rains in the ranching areas of the state filling stock tanks and spurring the growth of grass and forbs. As usual though, it wasn’t statewide, but every drop helps.
From reports in the Tucson and Phoenix areas, Painted Rock Dam could be receiving inflows. If nothing else, the waters will provide badly needed groundwater recharge for local wells.
Following is a quote from John Wesley Powell made during a speech in 1893, 24 years after his expedition down the Colorado River. “When all the rivers are used, when all the creeks in the ravines, when all the brooks, when all the springs are used, when all the reservoirs along the streams are used, when all the canyon waters are taken up, when all the artesian waters are taken up, when all the wells are sunk or dug that can be dug, there is still not sufficient water to irrigate all this arid region. You are piling up a heritage of conflict and litigation over water rights, for there is not sufficient water to supply these lands.”
It is amazing how accurate his evaluation of the Colorado River’s future was almost 130 years ago. For example, in Arizona, presently there are more than two dozen housing communities planned in the Buckeye Valley to accommodate an estimated 1.3-1.8 million people in the Buckeye area when all are completed. Even with the drought, economic planners are boasting of the most developable lands in the entire metro area.
The attitude from the urban planners discounts the history and importance of agriculture in the Buckeye Valley. The Legislature in 1993 established a workaround to the problem of development where there was no water by allowing the use of groundwater. They established the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District that would pump an equal amount of excess or unallocated Colorado River water back into the aquifers to offset development impact.
Use of this scheme has allowed Buckeye to continue growing, which was not the original intention of the district.
Presently, the main source of water for the CAGRD was Colorado River excess water, which has already been reduced. The groundwater used up front isn’t always properly replenished, having been pumped from aquifers so deep that they will never be replenished.
Even with the drought and continuing low snowfall in the mountains needed for surface and groundwater supplies, there seems to be no stopping conversion of cropland and open space to houses. Why doesn’t the Department of Water Resources just say no to developments with no water?
Unfortunately this scenario is being repeated across the state.
