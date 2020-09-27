‘I didn’t know the tractor was moving so slow!”
This comment was made by the driver of a vehicle that drove into the back of a farm implement being pulled by a tractor. While there are farm implements on Yuma County and city streets year-round, during the winter produce season there are more agricultural vehicles of all types. Whether it is pickups hauling trailers with long sprinkler pipes; tillage equipment; crew buses; bed shapers being transported by tractors, spray equipment or fertilizer spreaders, these are just a few of the types of implements being moved. All of this equipment may be wider, longer or higher than most motorists are used to. It is the responsibility of the following or oncoming vehicles to identify the potential hazard presented when moving out to pass or just driving normally.
Yuma County is an agricultural county, and 50% of the county’s income is generated by the agricultural industry and related service providers. It is just not the growers, it is the providers of fuel, mechanics, equipment dealers, fertilizer companies, sprinkler and irrigation pump dealers,producers of pesticides and applicators, seed companies, labor contractors, food safety professionals, transplant producers and many others that provide jobs, both full time and seasonal.
Growing food and fiber crops is what we do, and Yuma County growers do it better than the rest of the world. Remember, whenever you come upon any agricultural vehicle or implement, it is your responsibility to make the necessary adjustments in your driving. On narrow roads, wide implements need to move toward the center line because of power poles, signs, bridges or parked vehicles. When we get into harvest season, there will be harvest aids, field trucks and semis in addition to the normal traffic. Since produce is planted on a continuous basis to make sure the crop is of the highest quality, these are all the varied types of equipment on the roads from July to April. Drive defensively, and pay attention to your surroundings.
Working with NRCS
Many farmers in the past have utilized the programs of the UDSA Natural Resources Conservation Service Office (NRCS) in Yuma. Due to the federal agency changes, the Yuma Field Office (NRCS) has not had full-time staff for almost two years, and the projection is that this situation will continue. Services are still being provided by NRCS in Yuma County by calling the field office at 928-782-0860.
The Parker Field Office of NRCS will be closed in mid-October.
NRCS Arizona is going to a team concept, meaning offices will be combined by geographic location with one District Conservationist (DC) serving them. Yuma’s case combined offices will include Yuma, Parker and Avondale.
NRCS has also announced that their offices will no longer be doing conservation plans for state tax purposes, but I want to assure Yuma County growers that I will continue to do the required tax plans for the Agricultural Water Conservation Credit. You can reach me by phone or email at rjsm09@msn.com. Plans provide a 75% credit of qualifying expenses on Arizona state taxes. Rules for the tax credit can be found on the Arizona Department of Revenue website. Water saving systems eligible must be installed at the farmer’s expense and not part of a cost-share program.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.