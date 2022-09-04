We are getting the last blast (I hope) of summer heat this week. Remember that dove season is now open and be aware of hunters in various fields at dawn and dusk. Have a safe hunt.
I had the opportunity to attend the Yuma Fall Integrated Pest Management Seminar. This is one of the opportunities for pest control advisors to earn the renewal credits for their annual license renewal.
PCAs are licensed professional production consultants who serve the agricultural and horticulture producers. Farmers, like everyone, have a huge number of responsibilities in producing our food and fiber crops. It is essential that there be specialists on their teams to provide them with critical information about their crops and offer solutions.
Some of the information PCAs provide is gathered when they physically walk through the farm fields on a regular basis. They identify weed, insect, soil, irrigation and nutrition problems in the fields.
Once identified, the PCA outlines suggested solutions to the problems and supplies economic information for the grower to make informed decisions. An example would be the discovery of a developing weed problem in a produce field.
The advisor would identify the problem weed, make an assessment of how widespread the weed is throughout the field and determine if the treatment can be mechanical using tillage, if it needs chemical intervention or if it is something that really can wait and the desired crop is close to harvest or if cooler fall weather will provide control.
If it is a serious plant pest, it will need to be handled before it goes to seed, providing worse problems during the next growing season. This process is repeated with insect problems, plant diseases and food safety problems such as animal and bird contamination, leaking equipment fluids or people incursions.
Topics discussed during the seminar included an update on the Colorado River and crop water use. It appears the 2022 season will proceed as normal, but we all need to pray for heavy, wet snow and lots of it this winter to provide inflows for Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
Results of various research projects done by University of Arizona staff located at the Yuma Agricultural Center were presented. Lettuce diseases are a priority with various plant breeding and chemical control trials being done yearly.
A new pest, the carob moth, is beginning to affect our date industry. In areas where it is prevalent, it can cause losses of 10 to 40% of the date crop. The damage is done by the larvae of the moth which feed inside the date as it is growing.
One of the most important treatments is field sanitation. Removing all the thinned dates from the fields, regular tillage within the grove to destroy and bury dates on the soil surface and making sure the bags covering the maturing dates are closed in July will all help reduce the pest numbers.
Bags should be 7mm mesh rather than paper. Use of this type of bag has been shown to reduce infestation 89%. Waste dates need to be removed from the fields and destroyed. For inorganic dates, there are chemical treatments.
This pest is important to all date types and growers, whether commercial or homeowners.
In addition, packing houses are having problems with the pest. Freezing the dates is a control but the temperature needs to be -10 to -25 degrees C to be effective. Temperature sensors are recommended scattered through the freezer to make sure all the dates get treated.
Every day in agriculture is an adventure for producers.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.