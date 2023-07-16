Yuma Ag & You: Far from wasting water, sprinklers help farmers conserve it
An irrigator works on making a sprinkler head function correctly in a freshly planted field north of U.S. 95 between Avenue 7E and Avenue 8E in this 2022 file photo.

 FILE PHOTO FROM RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

The real summer heat has finally arrived and we have several more weeks to endure. Along with the heat the humidity is moving in.

The farm fields that have been between crops since mid-July are beginning to be prepared for the fall produce crops. Some crops, like head lettuce, are still planted using seed, and as soon as the planters leave the field, the sprinklers are set up.

