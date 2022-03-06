March has arrived and brought the February winds with it. My tangelo is confused and is starting to blossom so I stripped the fruit and took it to the Yuma Food Bank. They do welcome backyard fruit for distribution.
Last week was the in-person Yuma Ag Summit out at Arizona Western College. The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association and sponsors did a great job with their informative speakers and break-out sessions. It was wonderful to see folks I had not seen in almost two years.
The keynote speakers in the morning session spoke on the changes in the agricultural industry and additional challenges for farmers. While the path of produce from the field to the table still is basically the farmer, there’s also the packer-shipper, trucking, distribution and retailing of the products.
Margins are shrinking and everyone is looking for a way to spread the risk. The biggest area of risk is in food safety. Scientists are finding new problems every day. With each discovery, the liability issue when there is a food borne problem moves to the forefront.
Many growers are dragged into lawsuits not of their making but need to protect themselves. It is perhaps time for partnerships between growers and packer-shippers.
There also needs to be better science to determine the cause and who is responsible during the investigations.
Insurers are also dealing with changes. Should produce be removed from the coverage for farming in general? Working with the same companies across state lines needs to be simplified and licensing problems resolved. Use of umbrellas to spread the cost of catastrophic events to multiple insurers is costly.
Another major area of concern deals with contract risk and the need to understand the legal issues of recalls, pollution and exclusions. Farmers should not be accepting “any and all” responsibility. Farmers are huge risk takers and need to make sure the contracts they have actually protect them. Items that come up are: who is responsible if there is a lack of profit? Who owns the crop, the grower or the shipper?
Many contracts are based on trust and knowledge of the people they are dealing with. Part of contracting is that farmers must manage relationships and have face-to-face dealings with the contract partners.
When there are disputes, asset protection becomes critical. Emotion and hand-shake agreements are very risky in today’s agricultural world. The recommendation is to have several entities and not a single umbrella to cover everything.
In litigation, there is no control of the judges. Farmers need to keep an eye on the details, work for clarity and maintain good relationships with the various service providers they work with.
As also noted, farmers today need to work with many federal and state agencies. Whatever audits or inspections that are done by these groups, each normally has different criteria for documentation needed to prove compliance with the regulation being inspected.
There is little case law to protect farmers. The key lies in record keeping. Records of training, record keeping, chain of evidence if there is an incident. Management must buy into food safety and the grower must meet the standard of care required.
Whether its food safety, equipment operation, chemical handling or the myriad of other tasks involved in farming, there needs to be a written safety manual for each job, regular updates to manuals, regular training of operators but also all workers that are likely to be affected by an incident.
Producing the highest quality of food products is what we do in Yuma County agriculture, but the world we live in has changed from what used to be, into a more complicated but still rewarding way of life.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.