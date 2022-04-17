What an amazing fair week we had this year. The weather was perfect, cool with light breezes during the day and shirt sleeve weather during the evening events. The wind saved itself for this week, maybe misread the calendar, and there was no rain.
The wonderful 4-H and FFA youth showed off their hard work whether it was crafts, cooking, animals large and small and amazing club spirit in performing their duties in the barns and food booth.
On Facebook and in a letter to the editor, local citizens recently complained about litter and trash they noticed as they walked trails and canals, went to local parks and along our river and various lakes.
Earth Day is Friday, April 22. What a great time that would be for everyone to grab a bag of some sort, gloves and tongs and walk those areas you have noticed needing attention.
It is unreasonable to expect the city, county or organized groups to take care of the areas we all use and enjoy. This activity done for 15 minutes each time while we are out and about will help greatly in reducing the litter.
Making a difference does not have to be a scripted or highly planned event. We can all do our part as individuals.
All the trash, animal droppings and illegal dumping have an effect on our farm community in dealing with food safety programs. The orange fences seen along highways and busy country roads are specifically to try and keep cans, bottles, paper, animals and people out of the vegetable fields.
The food safety coordinator for each grower has dedicated crews who walk the fields to determine if there is trash, animal tracks, feces or other contaminants in the field on a regular basis. When harvest is starting, there is a specific protocol that must be followed before the workers can enter the fields.
In 2019, growers learned of a new requirement for water treatment for irrigation water. During the Food and Drug Administration’s traceback work as well as industry research, open source irrigation water has been identified as a meaningful risk factor for pathogens and their movement to farm fields. The result was a new procedure or metric to be used during the Leafy Green Marketing Agreement field inspections prior to harvest.
The bottom line for the produce growers is that the irrigation water applied to leafy greens must be treated for 21 days prior to harvest with an on-site treatment system. As you can imagine, this additional water source treatment in the field will add considerable cost in equipment, labor, chemicals, record keeping and reporting.
It is important for every resident of Yuma County to make sure they are not the source of contamination to our vital canal water. If you do not pick up your animal droppings while walking the canal; if you throw trash, garbage, dead animals or other materials into the canals; or if you rinse containers contaminated with human or animal waste, oil or other liquids or wash off vehicles adjacent to irrigation canals, you are part of the problem.
The phrase “If it is to be, it is up to me” covers the problem and the solution well. Agriculture is the key industry in Yuma County and the source of 1 in 4 jobs.
As citizens, we need to accept and act responsibly to maintain Yuma agriculture’s reputation for providing the healthiest and safest product to consumers.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.