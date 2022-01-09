Yuma County and the City of Yuma are most remarkable. Water for agriculture and municipal/industrial use; soil that has been nurtured and cared for to be some of the most productive in the world; climate that allows for more than 100 crops to be successfully grown and a large skilled labor force that ensures that crops produced in the Yuma agricultural industry to be safe, nutritious and plentiful.
The last couple of years have challenged farmer’s plans with the ongoing Covid pandemic and uncertainty in the economy, particularly inflation of prices for goods and services critical to agriculture.
Let’s follow a head lettuce seed as it becomes a salad on someone’s table. The first step is the seed itself which has bred to become a large head of fresh lettuce.
Seed companies carefully breed the seed to match the microclimate and soils it will grow in. The seed is coated with a little fertilizer and a fungicide to protect the seedling as it germinates. The seed is planted on beds in fields that are as level as a pool table. Rows made by a tractor working off a satellite global positioning system (GPS) to make them perfectly straight. Planters use GPS as well so the seed row can be weeding, fertilizing and spraying operations and not damage the seedling plants.
Sprinklers are used to germinate the seed and depending on the temperature, the little plants are up in 48 to 72 hours. Weed control chemicals are used on the field to reduce plant competition with the seedlings. Weed control also reduces the possibility of damaging insects and diseases. While precision planting is done, head lettuce seed is over planted to be sure the field has a full stand of lettuce plant.
Thinning the young lettuce comes next, at the 4 to 5 leaf stage. This presently is mostly done by workers who walk through the fields using hoes to leave the strongest plants about 12 inches apart. There is a great deal of skill needed for this seemingly routine task. Workers look for the best plant to leave for maximum yields at harvest. Work is being done to automate the weeding process and machines are on the market presently. The skills of farm workers and their judgment from long experience in this process really cannot be duplicated at this time.
With the plants now weeded, fertilization is done, delivering nutrients to both sides of the seedlings without damaging the crop. The crop now is usually converted from sprinklers to flood irrigation. With our level basins, our irrigators are able to water with 75 to 80% efficiency until the crop is ready to harvest. Knowing the field size and amount of water available, irrigators can calculate the amount of time the water needs to flow, allowing them to irrigate several fields at a time. Depending on the variety of lettuce being grown and the time of the year, in 75, 90 or more days the heads are ready for harvest. The next step is the harvest and transportation of the lettuce to market.
