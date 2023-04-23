What beautiful weather, even with the wind! I drove through South Gila Valley today and admired the beautiful stands of wheat. It will be 4 to 6 weeks, depending on temperatures, until harvest will begin.

As mentioned in the Yuma Sun, the birds are back! Redwing blackbirds and their yellow cousins seem to have great calendars and always show up in Yuma when the wheat is beginning to ripen. How do they know?

