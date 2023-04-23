What beautiful weather, even with the wind! I drove through South Gila Valley today and admired the beautiful stands of wheat. It will be 4 to 6 weeks, depending on temperatures, until harvest will begin.
As mentioned in the Yuma Sun, the birds are back! Redwing blackbirds and their yellow cousins seem to have great calendars and always show up in Yuma when the wheat is beginning to ripen. How do they know?
Fields of melons, planted on flat beds with below ground drip irrigation and plastic covering the best to hold the heat and prevent weeds are scattered through fields of harvested and unharvested vegetables.
In addition, fields that will probably be planted to Sudan grass are tilled and leveled and ready for seeding. Sudan grass is a heat tolerant summer crop for our area. In the past, growers harvested two or three cuttings of Sudan hay for animal feed. This year, growers may use it as a cover crop, reducing the number of cuttings, and allow the plant roots to provide aeration to the compacted areas of the vegetable fields.
In addition, the Sudan grass will utilize the nutrients that may have moved below the 12 to 18 inch root zone of most produce crops. By continuing to keep our fields covered we prevent weed growth, ensure that accumulated salts move out of the vegetable root zone, provide organic matter and nutrients for the soil microbes and generally maintain or improve the soil health.
Yuma County grows hundreds of acres of vegetables and other seeds. There are onions blooming, looking like big white snowballs in the fields. Broccoli seeds with their bright yellow flowers are easy to spot as well.
Plant breeders develop the various varieties of plants often do their field production here because there is little chance of the mature seed heads being damaged by rain. Specialized equipment is used for each type of crop to capture as much of the precious seed as possible.
Producing seed in Yuma also provides an opportunity for growers to make decisions about what variety to use.
Many of the fields in South Gila Valley are certified for the production of organic crops.
Organic crops have a whole different set of mechanical and chemical rules to follow to maintain their organic certification. Many consumers mistakenly believe that there are no agricultural chemicals used in growing organics. In reality, there are numerous weed control, insect control, disease control and fertilizers that are used, but they are approved by the organic certifying organizations.
All plants need nutrients to produce a harvestable crop, but in organic agriculture, the source of the material must be organic.
In light of the water conservation efforts ongoing in the Colorado River Basin, there may be fields left unplanted until the start of produce season in July.
The Yuma agricultural community has many of the best minds in the business and they will figure how the “salad bowl of the country” can continue to flourish and grow. We have the soil, climate, water and knowledge to succeed.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.