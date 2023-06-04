What amazing weather, 60s in the morning, mid-90s during the day. Cotton plants are supremely happy, wheat crops are ripening nicely, melons are getting ready for harvest, and year-round Yuma residents are celebrating this very unusual weather year.
There are lots of interesting items in the Yuma agricultural world. The best news is that the Yuma “salad bowl” of the country will be able to continue their winter crops without interruption from water shortages for the next couple of years with the generous help from Mother Nature and the hard work of water managers in the Lower Colorado River Region.
The work is far from over to make sure there are adequate water supplies to continue the essential crop production that the country and the world rely on. It certainly was a wake-up call that ignoring what is happening with our water supply and postponing hard decisions is not the way to go.
It is wonderful news that Paul Brierley is the new director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture. His 30 years working in Arizona agriculture has given him the institutional knowledge and experience to excel in his new position.
In the 52 years I have worked in Arizona agriculture, there has not been a director who has so much experience in irrigated agriculture, irrigation and water management, research experience and the development of the incredible technology that is evolving to assist farmers and ranchers to better manage the natural resources they control.
Paul was raised working on his family’s diversified farm. After earning a computer science degree, he returned to production agriculture in southeast Arizona. He worked with producers across Arizona as Farm Bureau’s director of organization and then became the executive director of the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture which he built into a highly effective agricultural research organization.
Yuma County is so proud to have one of our own in this important leadership role in the state. The Yuma agricultural community is ready, willing and able to support Paul and his essential work as the Arizona director of agriculture. Congratulations!
I am also extremely excited that local farmers have the ability to apply for the new University of Arizona Water Irrigation Efficiency Program. This is NOT a USDA program but a university effort.
The program is simple: the grower applies for funding; applications are evaluated by a committee of university and industry experts; project must improve a water efficiency by 20%; project is approved; grower signs a 3-year contract with the U of A; grower submits first invoice for 50% of the funding to the U of A; grower pays vendor; second invoice is submitted for the remaining funding when project is 50% complete; grower pays vendor; and, lastly, U of A certifies project is 100% complete and works with the grower to measure ongoing water savings.
It doesn’t get any easier than this, growers. No federal government is involved. Get signed up before the money is all allocated. Payments are up to $1,500 per acre and up to $1 million per contract.
Let’s get rid of all the dirt ditches. Increase your irrigation head by utilizing a different delivery point of the irrigation water. Improve your field management by knowing how large your field is, how much water you have, how much you need to apply each irrigation and how much time it will take to deliver the exact amount of water the plants need at the time of irrigation.
Excellent irrigators will be worth their weight in gold, so get with the program now, do not procrastinate!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.