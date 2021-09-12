We made it through another summer of weird weather. Temperatures are beginning to get cooler at night and days are getting shorter. Now if we can just convince the humidity to move on it would be perfect!
The fields are finally being planted to our wondrous vegetable crops. Transplants are going in the ground for broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, winter melons and other crops with longer growing seasons.
Early plant head lettuce, romaine, mixed lettuces, baby spinach and other crops destined for a Thanksgiving harvest are being sprinkled. Sprinklers are used on virtually every crop at planting and establishment, then many varieties are switched to flood irrigation. These practices keep our on-farm irrigation efficiency in the 70-80% range.
It is never too early to start the reminders to Yuman’s about food safety. Our growers use every technique that is practical and available to keep Yuma County crops the safest and of the highest quality available.
What the producers cannot control is YOU and your behaviors around the vegetable fields. Residents get in the habit of using county roads and ditch banks for a variety of types of exercise. We run, bicycle, run with dogs, ride horses, walk 4-H and FFA animals as well as walk. Whatever manure, litter or stuff left behind often makes it into the fields, creating a food safety problem for everyone.
Just as important is not to throw or dispose of any type of animal waste in the local canals.
This can lead to disease contamination in the fields. Trespassing in the fields or letting your animals enter the fields can prevent the harvesters from cutting the produce within a 6-foot circle of an animal or human footprint, animal waste or litter.
Dust is a contaminant too. Growers spend thousands of dollars a year running water trucks daily to prevent dust from being kicked up by vehicles and drifting into the fields. With many of the county roads unpaved, water is the only safe product to use on the roads to keep the dust down. There are many road treatments available but they would contaminate the vegetable crop as well.
Paving is the only real solution to this problem. Paving would also help with reducing the particles of dust known as PM10 from getting into the atmosphere and reducing the air quality.
Most crops such as wheat, cotton, alfalfa, Sudan grass, citrus, dates and seed crops are not harvested and then directly shipped fresh to the consumer as vegetable crops are.
The emphasis on producing the highest quality crops and protecting public health is key to our successful produce industry. It is essential that the local residents and visitors do all they can to protect the agricultural industry which produces 50% of county revenues and provides one-quarter of the jobs.
One last note is that after fields have been harvested, there often are crops left in the field. These vegetables have been left in the field for a reason and trespassing to pick them is not legal and not safe to consume. Professional harvesters chose only the best product for packing and shipping. You have no idea why the crop was not harvested and it is not worth becoming ill by stealing from the fields.
The bottom line is look but do not touch or take our fresh vegetables from the fields.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.