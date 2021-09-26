Yuma Ag & You: Growing world-famous Medjool dates in Yuma County

I believe the weather has finally broken, cool mornings and low humidity! This is the time of the year when we love to be outside, yard work, planting gardens, exploring all the wonderful things Yuma County has to offer. Sprinklers are sprouting in the fields, transplants and seeds are going in the ground and soon the fields will be a patchwork of beautiful colors.
Our Yuma County farmers, 95% who are second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-generation farmers, are busy with both growing and harvesting crops. Toward the end of August our world famous Medjool date crops are being harvested. You have probably noticed the cloth bag covering bunches of dates in the trees. This is the last step before the harvest.
From November on there is something that needs to be done to a date tree to prepare for the next crop. I will list some but not all of the jobs that start once the fruit is harvested.
Date fronds grow large thorns, so one of the first jobs is to trim the dead fronds from the trees and then remove the thorns from the existing new fronds that have grown.
Unless it is a young grove of dates, all of the operations need to be done using lifts so the workers can maneuver safely. Field sanitation is done, cleaning up harvest debris and weeds. Irrigation and fertilization are ongoing practices.
Depending on the type of date tree, sometime in January the fruiting branches start to emerge. There are male branches that produce the pollen, and female branches that produce the dates. As with most things in Mother Nature, they are on their own schedule. The male fronds usually emerge first and are producing pollen before there are any flowers to be pollinated.
The growers collect the pollen by hand and refrigerate it until the female fronds begin to bloom. When the females are ready for pollen, it is often placed there by hand, often with brushes.
With the advent of drones, growers are adapting the technology to apply the pollen. Advantages include being able to apply the pollen safely from the ground and much more quickly since the drone can be maneuvered around the tree tops to cover the flowers.
Even though bees are not a big problem, by using drones, they are no longer exposed to attacks. Another plus for drones is that the downdraft from their rotors pushes the pollen downward into the flowers.
After this point, the dates are allowed to develop, and throughout the growing season workers go up into the trees to thin the developing dates so the remaining dates can grow to the desired size and quality.
Once the fruit is maturing, the white bags, which are water shedding and breathe, are placed over the fruit bunches. The bottoms are tied shut so the earlier maturing dates which fall from the bunch are not lost.
The bags also protect the dates from dust and other contaminants as well as prevent the crop from getting wet if a monsoon storm happens to come through. Mature dates have a high sugar content and they can spoil if they get too much moisture on them.
The result of all of the date growers’ hard work is the wonderful moist Medjool dates that are best eaten fresh, dipped in chocolate, stuffed with cream cheese and pecans or wrapped in bacon and grilled.
Dates are also very high in fiber and nutrients, so be sure to enjoy them during the season.
Yuma County and Bard and Indio, California, are the only places in the country where these dates are grown. It is just another reason to love our Yuma County agriculture.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.