Yuma Ag & You: How to get rid of problems with dirt canals
Dirt canals are becoming less common in Yuma County agriculture as canals are lined with concrete. This 2016 photo shows a drainage canal (left) and an irrigation canal in the Yuma Valley. The irrigation canal brings water to freshly planted crops, while the drainage canal takes used water away.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Do these ditches look familiar to you? It is becoming less and less common in Yuma County agriculture to see dirt ditches without concrete lining.

Over the past 70 years, as our agriculture has evolved, dirt ditches have been lined for many reasons. Some of the factors that need to be considered, if you are using a dirt ditch now, include food safety.

