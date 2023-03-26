It’s that time of year again! Folks are thinking about where they are living with school out in a few weeks, maybe looking to move to a new-to-them house.
The lure of buying acreage where there is room for everything the family enjoys, such as 4-H and FFA animals, perhaps horse property, maybe starting a home business. Should the move be from an urban setting to rural? There are many things to think about.
How large a property is practical for you to utilize and take care of? The difference between 1 to 10 acres in terms of irrigation, fencing, weed control, dust control, insect control and maintenance is huge.
In Yuma County, the most important element aside from the soil type and characteristics is water. To do anything with acreage, water is essential. Some properties are located within established irrigation districts and may be eligible for irrigation water. Do not assume that because the land is located in an irrigation district that you have water rights. Check with the irrigation district, and if your land is irrigable, the schedule of water deliveries.
Many developers have subdivided acreage into rural ranchettes which may have homeowner associations or CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) which may not fit your lifestyle.
If the irrigation water is delivered through a shared ditch, how is the system maintained and managed? If you have to depend on well water for irrigation, be sure to check the quantity and quality of the water being pumped as well as the depth and condition of the well and pump.
Much of the ground water contains much more dissolved salts than the Colorado River water delivered by irrigation districts. In addition, the groundwater can contain iron and other metals that may require extreme filtration systems to make it usable for non-drinking uses. Many in rural areas buy drinking water from one of the many suppliers.
Acreage is a lot of work and requires specialized equipment, particularly if you are going to do agricultural production or have a hobby farm. There is a lot of labor involved and often specialized knowledge to be successful. Many of the properties are on unpaved county roads with little or no maintenance. Dust, ruts and standing water after rains are not uncommon.
If you purchase a rural home or property near farmlands, you can look forward to equipment operations both day and night; aerial applications by plane or helicopter; odors from manures, fertilizers or other agricultural chemicals. Often there are more flies and other insects than you are accustomed to and lots of traffic from tractors and buses to harvest aids and tractor-trailers.
In many cases, some of the larger parcels can be rented out to local growers. If this is your plan, make sure you make the arrangements before you buy the ground. Often the soil, irrigation system, production or access make the land more work than the profit it produces.
Country living is a wonderful lifestyle but thought must be given to school activities, travel times for shopping, doctor appointments, and how much you like to drive.
As with any real estate transaction, let the buyer beware, and do your homework before you buy.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.