The wheat fields are looking great as I drive through the valleys. Beautiful green-gold heads of wheat ripening in the sun. Desert Durum wheat is one of the crops grown from January to June as a cash crop as well as a wonderful soil building crop.
After our intense produce season, the fields are often compacted and have damage to their soil structure. All crops need as much air as they need water, and the way it gets into the soil is through the pore spaces between the grains of sand, silt and clay that make up the soil texture.
Many of our best vegetable fields are silty clay, sandy clay loams or clay. These soils are less forgiving of the heavy equipment traffic that occurs during production and harvest of our over 100 winter crops grown.
Wheat, with its fibrous wheat system, breaks up the compacted layers and reestablishes the pore space, or separation of the soil particles, so that air and water can flow freely into the soil.
Arizona and California farmers grew durum wheat widely in the decades before 1980. However, the varieties available at the time generally possessed such mediocre milling and semolina flour qualities that this “desert durum” suffered a rather poor reputation among both domestic and foreign semolina millers and pasta makers. Therefore, much of this production was consigned to livestock feed.
Somewhat better quality durum varieties were being grown and even exported by the early 1980s. However, a cross between several northern durum varieties and two high-producing desert varieties, performed by a private cereal breeding firm in 1976 serendipitously produced a line possessing such superior color and pasta quality traits that it was introduced to a major Italian pasta company in 1980-81. The Italian firm began importing this durum, first in containers before moving to cargo ship holds.
The variety was awarded a plant variety protection certificate in 1982 and occupied significant crop acreage in Arizona and the Imperial Valley of California by 1983. This variety, with its very desirable qualities, represented the first in a long and continuing line of high-quality durum varieties adapted to the southwestern U.S. deserts now known as Desert Durum.
These varieties are developed and released by Arizona’s private breeding programs to be sold both domestically and overseas. About half of annual Desert Durum production in Arizona and California has been exported for many years, with Italy as the perennial leading export destination. One reason for Italy’s continued purchase of Desert Durum is its valued semolina quality traits, allowing Italian pasta makers to maintain quality standards as they deal with typically variable grain quality from other sources.
Arizona wheat growers possess very little grain storage capability, so most of the annual Desert Durum crop is grown to be “identity preserved,” a program by which the grower plants certified seed purchased from the grain handler that will eventually purchase the crop. The grain crops are harvested, delivered and stored by variety for future shipment to fill existing or future customer orders.
Desert Durum crops in both Arizona and Southern California are grown under weather conditions and management practices that promote consistently favorable grain, milling and semolina traits. These crops are seldom negatively affected by adverse weather events. The result is grain of consistently large low moisture kernels possessing very high hard amber durum counts and which yield high semolina extraction rates. Yuma County is one of the prime areas for the production of Desert Durum wheat.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.