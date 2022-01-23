Warm winter weather is making lots of homeowners eager to start their gardening activities. Trees and bushes are being trimmed, winter lawns are green, and lots of flowers are beginning to bloom.
The garden departments have hundreds of bedding plants, flowers, vegetables, fruit trees and shade trees along with cacti ready for planting. The soils in your yard contribute to the success or failure of your planting efforts.
Soils in urban areas may share some of the same properties with soils of the nearby farmlands or even adjacent urban areas. There are many differences in soils as they occur naturally in farmed fields.
When subdivisions are built on former croplands, the soil is subjected to many stressors. Construction activities, compaction and surface sealing dramatically change soil properties and can sometimes result in reduced ability to perform the critical functions or activities of natural soils.
Characteristics of soil in any urban area depend on many things. Initially the site preparation, which may include removing the existing soil and bringing in soil, is common when foundations are being built on clay loam or clay soils.
Sand should be used to buffer the concrete from the effects of the shrink-swell properties of the clay type soils. When the clay soils get wet, they tend to act like a kitchen sponge, absorbing water and expanding, then drying out and shrinking. If the sand buffer isn’t thick enough, it can cause shifting of foundations, patios and driveways.
The soil properties of permeability, infiltration and compaction are altered as heavy equipment is used. Cement is washed from trucks or equipment onto the areas that will be lawns and yards.
Many times surface soils are removed from the home site and not returned. A different soil may be used as fill, which changes the order of the soil layers and how it will react to planting and irrigation.
All soil is made up of air, water, numerous kinds of living and/or dead organisms (organic matter) and mineral matter. Soils perform specific critical functions no matter where they are located and perform more than one function at a time. Soils act as sponges, soaking up water and limiting runoff.
Soil stores and releases air and water for plants and animals to use. Soils act like supermarkets providing valuable nutrients to plants and soil microbes. Soils also store carbon and prevent its loss into the atmosphere.
Water passing through layers of soil is filtered and purified. Soils buffer, degrade, immobilize, detoxify and trap pollutants, such as oil, pesticides, herbicides and heavy metals and keep them from entering groundwater supplies. Soils store nutrients for future use by plants and animals above the ground and by microbes within the soil.
It is important that people moving into a new area consider the soils information and data before projects begin. Soils information on drainage, corrosivity, suitability for septic systems if not served by sewers, blowing dust potential, street maintenance problems due to type of roads put in and other items is essential to a successful homeowner experience.
“Let the buyer beware” is a saying that becomes very important during the housing frenzy that is currently occurring.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.