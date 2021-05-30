It looks like we are going to get to June 1st without any hot weather! I realize we are hovering around 100 degrees, but it has been really a beautiful spring. Wheat harvest is being done on the early planted fields, the cotton is looking good, melons are being harvested as well as many seed crops. It is hard to believe that in just over 30 days it will be the start of our next produce season.
As the home sales market continues to be running wild, those who are in the market need not only to evaluate whether the homes they are looking at are right for them but also to consider the type of soil the home was built on.
One of the most basic concerns in the Yuma area is whether the soil is sandy, like most of the Yuma Mesa or loamy or clayey soils that are found in most of the valleys. Sandy soils have big, coarse soil particles that normally drain well and provide a stable foundation for a home, driveways and walls.
Sandy soils also do not hold water well and can present landscaping challenges to supply enough irrigation water to the various types of plants being grown. Lawns are frequently sprinkled on a regular schedule, applying small amounts of water. Trees and shrubs however, if planted in the lawn area, need considerably more water per irrigation on a less frequent basis.
The root systems of the larger plants need to grow deep into the soil so the roots anchor the plant securely and that requires deep, less frequent watering. All of these concerns can be cured by having an irrigation planner design your system to meet the specific needs of your landscaping.
On the heavier valley soils, clay, silt loams, clay loams or loams, there are different concerns. Checking the published soil survey for Yuma County, there are many soil properties to consider.
One big concern is drainage of stormwater. The valley soils usually drain much more slowly than the sandy mesa soils. They also stay wet longer creating muddy conditions. Many of the valley soils act like a sponge, when they get wet, they swell and when they dry out, they shrink.
Without proper buffering of foundations, driveways and walls with coarse sandy materials, the shifting of the soils can cause cracks in floors, walls and fences. On an existing home, some of these soil clues will be evident when looking at the home. If buying acreage and building, looking at the soil survey can prevent many soil caused problems.
If buying acreage, it is critical to know the source of domestic water and/or irrigation water. There are many parcels for sale not served by an irrigation district. This means you will have to drill a well. It also probably means you will be using a septic tank and maintaining your own roads. Well water varies in quality, which will determine it can be used for. The amount of minerals and other dissolved materials in groundwater vary greatly from well to well, even if they are relatively near one another.
Doing a little homework and planning when looking for property can prevent a lot of expensive problems in the future. The caveat is “Let the Buyer Beware.”
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.