Farmers and ranchers across the United States are the original and most dedicated soil and water conservationists starting in the era of the Dust Bowl, April 1935. Black Sunday, as April 14, 1935, is more commonly known, marked the culmination of the period known as the Dust Bowl.
This was one of our country’s worst ecological disasters in history. It was the defining moment in time when America’s government and its farmers realized that food production and westward settlement could not take place at the expense of our life-giving resources–soil and water.
The Black Sunday storm left a layer of Panhandle dust across the desk of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The same year, Congress unanimously passed the Soil Conservation Act, (Public Law 46) establishing the Soil Conservation Service, known today as the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency of the US Department of Agriculture.
Although these were giant leaps in conservation, it quickly became apparent that in order for conservation practices to be effective on three fourths of the continental United States that were privately held lands, decisions needed to be made at the local level by concerned citizens.
Most importantly, participation in the government sponsored programs by private landowners had to be voluntary, not regulatory in nature. There needed to be a liaison to bridge the gap of mistrust between farmers and government. Conservation Districts were the answer.
Each state was provided model language and encouraged to draft and pass enabling legislation that would establish and provide certain authorities to local units of government known today as Natural Resource Conservation Districts. In Arizona, NRCDs were established in 1941 and are codified in Arizona Revised Statutes Title 37, Chapter 6.
NRCD law authorizes districts to provide for the restoration and conservation of lands and soil resources of the state, the preservation of water rights and the control and prevention of soil erosion, thus conserving natural resources, wildlife, protecting the tax base, protecting public lands and protecting and restoring this state’s rivers and streams and associated riparian habitats including fish and wildlife resources that are dependent on those habitats.
In the beginning of their history, the main responsibility of Arizona’s NRCDs was to serve as a gateway for individuals to receive technical assistance and cost share programs from the USDA NRCS. While this is still one of the districts’ primary functions, with the downsizing of government agencies, they are working to have the local office adequately staffed with employees trained in land use planning, engineering, water conservation, soils and resource conservation.
To facilitate evaluating the needs of Yuma County farmers and other land users, the Arizona State Association of Conservation Districts is working on an inventory for each district of their resource needs. It will be anonymous, and I have offered my services to meet with land users and irrigation districts.
Climate change and outside pressures on our local natural resources make it a priority to identify and evaluate what our modern agribusinesses resource needs are to continue to grow and prosper, managing their natural resources so future generations can continue their legacy.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.