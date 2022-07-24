Well, the summer “nonsoon” season is upon us with high morning humidity, hot days and warm nights. There is not a lot of relief from Mother Nature during this time of the year. My hopes are for non-damaging wind and rain if the area is blessed with some summer moisture.
Local fields are lying ready for land preparation for the upcoming winter vegetable season. I have not heard whether this will be a normal irrigation season in the fall or whether hard decisions of what and where to plant crops will have to be made to assure farmers will have the water they need to grow our amazing winter produce. This is a very difficult time for all involved in agricultural production.
I came across a brief notice that the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization was conducting a survey to better understand stakeholders impressions and preferences for a future freight rail corridor in the Yuma region. That is all the information presented that was given other than a series of story board displays.
The meeting was held at a Public Works building I did not know existed located south on Avenue 5E, just followed the signs. When I arrived, 40 or 50 people were there looking at the displays and discussing the Heavy Freight Alignment Study. There were surveys to be filled out to be returned to YMPO.
My first response to the displays was NO followed by HELL NO. We went through this exercise in 2007 then named “Thomas the Train.” The last thing the Yuma County economy needs is a disruption to the existing traffic flow, air quality, safety, food safety, increased illegals traffic, noise, crime, degradation of the quality of life and danger of having trains running north and south as well as east and west through our towns, dozens on uncontrolled track crossings, reduction of property values, loss of farmlands and destruction of residential areas.
I was very disappointed in the “meeting” as there was no presence from the YMPO to answer questions and tell the crowd just how this scheme would benefit the residents of Yuma.
As we learned during the last train fight, the railroad will not put in safety crossings where the tracks cross our county and city streets. Just looking at one of the options, the tracks would cross 23 major east-west roads.
Another option runs from the Area Service Highway (Araby Road) west to approximately the Inspection Station on Interstate 8 and then runs north to Highway 95. This route would cross 10 of the major north-south roads, again with no automated crossings and trash the residential and economic value of this highly developed area.
In addition, since these trains would (probably) only be moving modules (big boxes), hundreds of trucks would be brought into our already challenged transportation system to take the boxes where they were going. There also was no mention of where the yard was going to be where the trucks would hang out until they had a load.
What are the members of YMPO, the local cities, towns, tribes and Arizona Department of Transportation thinking? I am not a NIMBY (not in my backyard) person, but even considering destroying all that makes Yuma County, Arizona, special is absurd.
Everyone in the city and county needs to Google Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and complete the survey on whether you support this terrible idea. We need to fight to stop this effort again, now.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.