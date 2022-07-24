Well, the summer “nonsoon” season is upon us with high morning humidity, hot days and warm nights. There is not a lot of relief from Mother Nature during this time of the year. My hopes are for non-damaging wind and rain if the area is blessed with some summer moisture.

Local fields are lying ready for land preparation for the upcoming winter vegetable season. I have not heard whether this will be a normal irrigation season in the fall or whether hard decisions of what and where to plant crops will have to be made to assure farmers will have the water they need to grow our amazing winter produce. This is a very difficult time for all involved in agricultural production.

