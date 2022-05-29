Memorial Day is observed to honor the men and women who died in military service to the United States. It is a day to reflect on what life would be like if these individuals had not made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Most of the early homesteaders and early farmers in Yuma County served in the military and are a source of pride to their families and their community.
Looks like summer will sneak in this year rather than show up with hot temperatures. It has been a remarkably mild spring with only a few brushes with 100 degrees until this week.
As is usual for this time of year, wheat is beginning to be harvested and most fields have avoided wind damage that often plagues us. Stubble will be disced into the soil and compost often applied to help the soil health by providing organic matter and organisms that help break down the wheat straw.
Compost is also a source of nitrogen that improves the straw decomposition. With our intense heat, irrigation and multiple crops grown each year, adding organic matter yearly is mandatory for soil health. With the growing occurrence of soil borne diseases attaching vegetable crops, it is critical that the soil be as healthy as possible.
In addition to wheat, melons are being harvested, onion seed crops look like fields of snowballs, alfalfa is being cut, cotton is growing and some fields are being prepared for the next crop. Planting of some of the vegetables needing longer growing seasons is starting earlier each year and with the use of transplants even lettuce is starting earlier. All the planting schedules depend on contracts for the delivery of the finished product. Growers all hope that when their crop is ready, the market will be high and maybe increased demand.
Burning fields has a negative effect on the soil by sterilizing the top few inches, leaving ash, which are salts, concentrated on the soil surface, sealing the soil surface so that water doesn’t penetrate properly and removing the needed organic matter.
One crop where burning is a cultural practice is Bermuda grass. They are normally burned annually after the crop is dormant. The result is insect control and the removal of the fine thatch that forms when fields are harvested for seed. Bermuda grass is a perennial crop, unlike wheat which is an annual and water and fertilizer will bring the Bermuda back for another season.
Our summer crops provide a much needed break for growers, allowing them to live a somewhat normal life. During the summer break, portable sprinkler systems need to be inspected, pipes straightened, sprinkler heads repaired and pumps maintained. Major equipment, irrigation system repairs, installation of new irrigation ditches and structures and field renovation also take place during the relatively slow time.
Review of the previous seasons’ production, budgets and other economic information are examined to improve the efficiency of the farming operations. Farming in Yuma County is a full-time job to be successful and, for 95% of our producers, the original family business.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.