What a wonderful winter chill this month. It has been a long time since I used my heater in December.
Produce harvest started in late October and the crops being harvested look beautiful.
The following report is from Emma Zahner, coordinating biologist and landowner relations program specialist with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
The town with just under 100,000 people in population located in the southwest corner of the Grand Canyon State has been known as the dove hunting capital of the world. The city stays fairly quiet, its residents a mixture of longtime locals and seasonal snowbirds until the beginning of September when the town comes alive with the lure of dove hunting.
Starting Sept. 1 to the 15th, events are planned in conjunction with Arizona’s dove season. A local favorite is the Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunter’s BBQ, followed by the Clint Curry Memorial Youth Dove Hunt, both sponsored by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club.
The World Championship Dove Cookoff hosted by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has also begun to attract more visitors and amateur chefs.
Finally, there’s the Women on the Wing Desert Dove hunt, an up-and-coming tradition in Yuma founded by Women on the Wing chapter president Catherine Thompson.
“We started this in 2019 because we saw a need for women who wanted to learn how to hunt,” she said, “and the rest is history. We have upwards of 20 women, all completely new to the sport, join us in the event’s inaugural year and have been growing ever since.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has been partnering with private landowners to provide access to hunters during dove season. Grower partners agree to produce a grain crop and make it available for foraging and nesting doves during late summer, while also providing hunter access during the late September season. The result is an ideal set up for dove hunters.
For decades, grain harvest has taken place in May and June, depending on the weather so the land could be readied for the produce season. Grower partners agree to produce a grain crop and make it available for foraging and nesting doves during late summer, which also provides hunter access by Sept. 1.
The partnership helps improve the population of doves that stay in the Yuma area. By providing compensation to local landowners, more grain is being planted to support doves and other migratory birds during their nesting period. This is only made possible by private landowners generously giving permission for hunters to access their property.
Recognizing that hunting on private lands is a privilege granted by the landowner should be foremost in the hunter’s mind, according to the local game warden Yoseline Hyink.
Hunters can maintain access year after year by respecting closed areas, paying attention to the “quarter mile rule,” she said, “and of course, leaving the land better than they found it.”
With mutual respect, it is more likely that landowners will continue their partnership.
Another bonus for landowners is an annual tradition of picking up trash in the fields the Saturday after the season ends. The clean- up is sponsored by the Foothills Rotary Club, Sprague’s Sports, Visit Yuma and AZGFD.
If you are interested in dove plot access, contact Emma Zahner at the AZGFD in Yuma at 341-750-3531.
This could provide growers a revenue source and allow for use of the many varieties of low water use grains that are not commercially practical but excellent for wildlife.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
