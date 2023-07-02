Yuma Ag & You: Perfect wheat weather, and a proposal that bears watching
Most of the harvested fields have had the wheat straw cut and will be baled soon, as shown in this file photo.

FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT

Wow, still not real summer!! What an amazing weather year 2023 has been so far.

I got a notice of a meeting held at Antelope High School in Wellton on June 26, after the fact. The notice stated “an industrial development focused on increasing opportunities and achieving key goals in Yuma County.” It then listed job access for the county, environmentally sustainable outcome, commercial goods and services for communities, affordable housing, community goods and services for communities and community TV support.

