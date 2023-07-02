Yuma Ag & You: Perfect wheat weather, and a proposal that bears watching

Wow, still not real summer!! What an amazing weather year 2023 has been so far.
I got a notice of a meeting held at Antelope High School in Wellton on June 26, after the fact. The notice stated “an industrial development focused on increasing opportunities and achieving key goals in Yuma County.” It then listed job access for the county, environmentally sustainable outcome, commercial goods and services for communities, affordable housing, community goods and services for communities and community TV support.
There was nothing on the notice to inform the reader as to what miraculous enterprise was going to solve all these concerns.
The presenter was Catherine Mulkerin, who gave no written information about herself or her project.
What she proposed was an intermodal trucking yard near Avenue 36 and Old Highway 80 where containers would be unloaded from trains, placed on trucks to take them elsewhere or stored until they could be moved. It was reported to me that no one attending the meeting was in favor of the idea.
It may just be a trial balloon, but the negatives that immediately occur are traffic, proximity to the highs, noise and light pollution, proximity to a major irrigation canal supplying water to the Wellton-Mohawk Valley, potential contamination of the irrigation supply, disruption of the rural lifestyle and roads that could not handle the traffic or the weight of the loaded container transports. This proposal bears watching.
On a positive note, wheat harvest is under way and projected to be completed earlier than usual. Yuma County has had almost perfect weather for growing our wheat crop this year, cool nights, warm days, no storm activity and limited wind problems.
Most of the harvested fields have had the wheat straw cut and will be baled soon. The remaining short stems are being disced back into the soil for organic matter and improved soil health.
Beside many fields are piles of composted manure that will be applied and tilled into the soil to add the microorganism needed to help break down the straw.
Very few fields are burned in Yuma County. The major reason is that there will be conservation activities such as land leveling or ditch lining on the field and the straw interferes with construction.
Since plants need as much air as they need water, the organic matter is important to keep the soil particles from compacting and preventing the roots from growing deep into the soil. The roots themselves then create organic matter when the crop being grown is harvested and the roots left behind.
Soon land preparation will start for the fall vegetable season. Due to a tremendous amount of work by the farmers, irrigation districts and city and county governments, the 2024 growing season should be free of water shortages.
If the El Niño winter weather pattern comes to pass, the watersheds in the Colorado River Basin could see another positive snow and water year.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.