We are experiencing a real monsoon season this year. As usual, the rains are not areawide but are intense where they have been falling. I am ready for a reduction in the humidity and the drying of our soils.
Growers are busy planting long season produce crops and doing land preparation for crops to be planted later in the growing season.
I am a volunteer supervisor for the Yuma Natural Resource Conservation District, a group of elected and appointed members whose job is to identify the various natural resource concerns in Yuma County and advise our federal partner, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA). Examples of the types of resource concerns we address are irrigation water management, conservation ditch lining, conservation land leveling, irrigation system improvements and invasive species. Services are provided to the local participants through the Yuma Field Office.
As with all government programs, there is a process to be followed which is not always timely. With the current water situation, there may be opportunities to work on conservation practices if farmlands are not farmed for a period of time. It is not the rainbow at the end of the storm but is an idea to consider to improve the long term conservation and wise use of our extremely productive croplands in Yuma County.
The primary program that is used in our area is the Environmental Quality Incentive Program or EQIP for short. This program provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers in order to address natural resources and deliver environmental benefits such as improved water and air quality, conserved ground and service water, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation or improved or created wildlife habitat.
Eligible program participants receive financial and technical assistance to implement conservation practices or activities, like conservation planning that address natural resource concerns on their land. Payments are made to participants after practices and activities identified in an EQIP plan of operations are implemented. Contracts can last up to 10 years.
Agricultural producers with cropland, rangeland, pastureland or other farm and ranch lands are eligible. Applicants must control or own eligible land; comply with adjusted gross income limitation provisions and be in compliance with the highly erodible land and wetland conservation requirements. Payment limitations are set at $450,000 for eligible applicants. Each time there is a new Farm Bill previous participants may apply for additional financial assistance.
This is a difficult time for food and fiber producers across the country. The challenges presented by changing weather patterns are of increasing concern. Preparing our irrigated cropland to be as water efficient as is humanly possible will be an ongoing goal. Yuma County growers are already extremely efficient in their irrigation practices but perhaps some systems can be improved if it makes economic sense.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.