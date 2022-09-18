Wonderful cooling temperatures have arrived! Hopefully all the humidity that accompanied them will soon move on.
Yuma-area Natural Resource Conservation Districts are involved with many of the local, state and federal agencies that provide services to Yuma County. During our early dove season, the local office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department reached out to me to promote their various programs.
The AZGFD has been partnering with private landowners through the Landowner Relations Program to promote respectful recreational use of private lands and develop cooperative projects that mutually benefit wildlife and livestock.
The landowner benefits by receiving funds, technical assistance and/or labor for their property maintenance or habitat improvement. In return, the department helps to improve the habitat to benefit wildlife, livestock and provide recreational access for the public to otherwise inaccessible lands.
All projects are designed to benefit Arizona’s wildlife and the participating landowners. The great thing about these agreements is the “no surprise” element for both parties.
The assistance available to landowners through the program includes technical assistance, funding for materials and labor for wildlife habitat and grazing land improvement projects, signs to inform the public of laws and etiquette for entering the lands. There is help for grant proposal applications and compliance applications.
Projects eligible include installing water lines, storage tanks and troughs; maintaining water developments by well maintenance or solar conversion; dirt tank cleanouts; building, repairing and removing fences; and installing gates, cattle guards and signage. Riparian area restoration and other projects that benefit wildlife and the public are also eligible.
All these programs create partnerships between AZGFD and the public. Other landowner programs include the Landowner Respect Program where assistance is provided in signage, gates and sign-in/sign-out stations for access to plots.
Dove plot partnership programs provide recreational access during the dove hunting season for private landowners. This is an opportunity for private landowners to allow hunting on their land for a set time period while getting financial and technical assistance.
In Yuma, AZGFD has partnered with several landowners impacting 67,200 acres of land for wildlife and livestock. They have also made available half a dozen private lands for recreational access to the public. Financial assistance was provided to the private landowners.
Contact your nearest regional office of the AZGFD to determine if you qualify to apply for any project that could improve your land and benefit wildlife. For information on dove hunting in Yuma, please go to www.dovehunting.com, a department and community partnered website.
With all the changes that are occurring in cropping and water use in Yuma County, some of these programs may now be practical as a revenue source for Yuma County farmers. The only thing constant is change and our ability to adapt to it.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.