Will it rain or not, that is the question of the day as August rolls along! There have been some great opportunities for Mother Nature to rinse the dust off all the roofs, landscaping and solar panels. If it does rain, hopefully it will be a gentle rain in small amounts so ground preparation and early produce planting is not interrupted.

Looking at a map of Arizona, Yuma County looks like a large canvas, ready to be brought to life. There are acres and acres of land, most in natural cover and undeveloped. It brings to mind the question as to why there is so much apparently vacant land. The answer to that question is land ownership.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you