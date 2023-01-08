I sure hope all these storms we are having will add significant snow to the mountains that provide water to the rivers and streams that feed the Colorado River.
Regardless of how much moisture goes into the watersheds that feed the Colorado River, it will not be enough, but every drop is valuable.
A headline in the Arizona Republic last week announced $20 billion in agriculture funding for the state of Arizona. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered incentives for conservation practices while keeping daily operations going and not throwing profits off balance for two decades.
The challenge for many farmers is finding the time and money to prioritize conservation activities. Now a historical investment could reshape and expand the available programs. Five existing conservation programs from USDA will get a $29 billion boost from money allocated in the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden this summer and touted as the “largest piece of climate legislation in US history.”
The programs are run by the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and designed to give farmers an incentive to adopt practices for improving water and air quality, soil health and surrounding habitat. The direct benefit is initially for natural resources, but the farmer sees an economic benefit in improved irrigation water management, fewer insect and plant diseases and greater production.
The NRCS will be able to spend the funding from fiscal year 2023 to 2026, and in annual increment and extended authorization of conservation programs until 2031. Five programs are receiving additional funding. The Environmental Quality Incentives program, or EQIP, will get $8.45 billion.
Most applicable to Yuma County growers is EQIP, the “fix it” program offers one-time investments and assistance to implement new practices and basic conservation technology such as improved irrigation efficiency and ditch lining.
The Conservation Stewardship Program is getting $3.25 billion. CSP allows larger, whole farm stewardship projects and landowners to receive support to establish conservation plans. Conservation Technical Assistance program receives $1 billion. CTA provides training and information for conservation planning.
The remaining funds would cover administrative costs and help build an improved system to quantify and monitor carbon sequestration, greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen losses. The current administration has emphasized using some of the IRA investment to advance the U.S. climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
The goal will affect how the USDA prioritizes funds for NRCS. The conservation programs will maintain baseline operations, while also adding extra funds for new programs that fall within the IRA guidelines.
For the new set of funds, programs like EQIP will unlock extra funding for improving conservation practices like crop rotation, reduced tillage and cover crops. In the past, 50% of the program funds were dedicated exclusively to livestock operations.
State guidelines and fund use will vary. The AZ-NRCS office has still not received the allocation for this funding period but expects the national office will announce it in the coming months.
Chelsea McGuire, director of government relations with the Arizona Farm Bureau, believes the additional funds could help correct and tweak programs to make sure the needs and characteristics of more agriculture regions are addressed. Western agriculture has not always been the best fit for the existing suite of conservation programs.
Yuma County growers need to check out these programs that will be offered and see if they will be applicable to their operations.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.