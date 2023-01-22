Yuma Ag & You: Soil is as important to agriculture as water and climate
A tractor discs up what was once a Sudan seed crop field in the Gila Valley near Avenue 4E, getting the soil ready for the next produce crop to be planted in this October photo.

 PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Wheat is an amazing crop! It seems to sprout as soon as the water touches it and grows by leaps and bounds. Growers are now planting their rotation crops, wheat, cotton and Sudan grass.

In addition, watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe transplants are going in the ground.

