Yuma Ag & You: Soils: Handle with care
A new vegetable crop sprouts up through the soil in a field in the Yuma Valley in this 2017 file photo.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Soil, handle with care as we cannot live without it! This is the time of the year when there are many tractors and tillage implements being used in our farm fields.

It is also the time of the year when the soil itself is most vulnerable to damage from equipment traffic.

