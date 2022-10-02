Cooler weather is getting closer!! The nurseries are bursting with flowers, vegetable seedlings, trees and shrubs. Neighbors are busy trimming their plants and lawns are being renovated for the winter rye.

The soils in your yard contribute to the success or failure of your planting efforts. Soils in urban areas may share some of the characteristics of farm fields or other urban areas. There are large differences in soils as they occur naturally and in areas that are converted to housing. Construction activities, compaction and soil surface sealing dramatically change soil properties and can result in soil damage that prevents successful plant growth.

