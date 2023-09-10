What interesting weather we had in the last 10-14 days. The storm that was supposed to be wasn’t, and a storm that sort of snuck up on us was a real adventure.
The dust storm that preceded the rain was really ugly and before the mess could be cleaned up, the rains came.
Luckily, much of the produce planting was just getting started. Hard rain like we experienced is a challenge for growers. Carefully shaped beds were melted and had gullies in them. Most would have to dry and be reshaped before planting. That often creates problems with the planned planting and harvest dates for that crop.
Many of the challenges are created by the different soils farmed in Yuma County.
As you know, soil health and condition are two subjects that are of major importance to me.
While looking for historical articles, I came across the following news story from March of 1954. The headline was “Taint Worth a Dime’ They Said of ‘Dobe Land: It Now Yields Big Corps.’” Caught in the middle of an argument about the value of sand on farmland, the Sun reporter was sent to see Les Barkley. The reporter headed for the south end of Yuma Valley where the sand dunes used to be. Some were still there, but many had been scattered over Barkley’s 1700 acres of farmland, and he planned to scatter a lot more.
“Does the sand help?” the reporter asked. “Without the sand,” replied Mr. Barkley, “most of this land was considered marginal or worthless.” “How deep do you spread the sand?” “Oh, maybe 3 feet.” “How can the sand help the soil?” Mr. Barkley nodded at his son Jim, stating, “Jim knows the big words.”
Jim came through with “permeability” and “porosity.” Jim let on he did not know what they meant, but he explained that oil men know that if a strata isn’t porous (having pores like the holes in one’s skin that sweat oil) and if the strata hasn’t permeability, the oil cannot ooze through from the surrounding area to the oil well. This also applies to the minerals applied to the soil during farming, if they can’t get to the crop, they cannot help it grow.
The trick seems to be to break up that heavy adobe ground and get sand mixed deep into it. They have a three-pronged subsoiler. They call it the “chisel.” It has three shanks, 3 feet apart, and can dig 3 feet deep. On the first pass through the field it would go about 20 inches and deeper as it made the second pass. It did not mix the soil or turn the soil like a plow. Mr. Barkley believes in keeping his humus (organic matter) in the top 12 inches of soil. He likes a lot of humus in there and never burns any. The humus, sand and the “chisel” give the soil permeability and porosity. Alfalfa roots then go deep into the soil.
The reporter was taken to an 80-acre field that at one time had 26 sand dunes on it but at that time was a highly productive field. He saw another field that two years before was sand dunes but was now producing barley. Then he saw a pretty sight, a brand new 50-acre field that was basin leveled, perfectly flat. A year after renovation, it was producing profitable crops of barley and alfalfa.
Today, Yuma County agriculture benefits from the pioneer work done by the industrious and creative generations of farmers who preceded those of today. It wasn’t until the 1970s that basin leveling became the norm when leveling land.
In 1975, laser leveling first was demonstrated to create the “perfect” irrigation surface on a field, where water only went down and there was no field runoff. The use of large amounts of sand on heavy clay soils to improve water penetration is still done on small acreages, but the economics of the practice determine if it is practical.
We owe the pioneer farmers of Yuma County for taking chances and for their wise use and conservation of our soil and water resources.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.