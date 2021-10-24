What splendid weather we are having. It is wonderful to open windows and doors and allow the fresh air in, even with the passing whiff of manure from the newly planted rye grass lawns. This is perfect weather for our winter produce season, warm days and cool nights.
Long before Arizona was a state, and before there was a United States, agriculture thrived in the region. Agriculture’s history in the Grand Canyon State stretches back more than 4,000 years. Archaeological records show indigenous people growing gardens to sustain their families.
When explorers traveled through the state in the early 19th century, they found fields of corn, squash and beans along with cattle. Using water from the waters from nearby rivers, the Hohokam and other tribes built amazing irrigation systems to move water from the Salt and Gila Rivers to their fields. The canals were engineered to move the water at a flow that did not erode the dirt ditches.
Since then, producers have found the diversity of Arizona’s climate and soils support hundreds of different food and fiber crops.
Today, agriculture in Arizona contributes more than $23.3 billion to the state’s economy. Jobs supported by agriculture are estimated to be over 138,000 with 162,000 workers. In Yuma County, 1 in 4 jobs is attributed to the agricultural industry with hundreds more in support industries.
Some of the many people that make agricultural work in Arizona include field workers, harvest crews, distributors, farmers, ranchers, fertilizer and pesticide suppliers, truckers, scientists, engineers, educators and lenders.
Arizona’s climate provides year-round growing for hundreds of types of crops. Along with cotton, alfalfa, wheat and corn, Arizona farmers raise numerous specialty crops. This includes thousands of varieties from nursery plants to the fresh vegetables eaten every day.
Foods include leafy greens, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, dates, melons, lemons, apples, wine grapes and seed crops to mention a few.
The state also boasts a growing nut and date crop industry. The state has the largest pecan grove in the country and the largest date groves in the world.
The state is blessed with a network of rivers and streams including the Colorado, Verde, Salt, San Pedro, Santa Cruz and Little Colorado rivers. There are also many tributaries that contribute to those rivers.
Each watershed connects communities that are dependent on their flows for sustaining life and agriculture. The past provides a foundation for efficient use and conservation of water. The Hohokam and other indigenous people used canals to divert water for crops and sustain communities.
Modern water leaders work to share the water among various users: agricultural, municipal, industrial, tribal and environmental users.
Agriculture uses water the same way it uses the land. Modern technology helps farmers and ranchers use what they need and no more. Most importantly the water used by agriculture is not wasted; it provides food and fiber to the people of Arizona, the United States and many other countries.
