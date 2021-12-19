I am very thankful this morning that Tuesday night’s storm did not bring significant rainfall to the Yuma area. The last thing our farmers need is new challenges in their growing season.
Rain in greater amounts causes muddy fields, difficulty for harvest aids moving through the fields, field workers having to wear rain gear and struggle to walk in the muddy fields, and increased food safety procedures.
A story in the Arizona Republic this week described an ongoing challenge to the Colorado River water we use for farming, municipal and industrial uses in Yuma County. It has to do with investment companies from out-of-state purchasing farmlands in Arizona with the intent of mining the groundwater and selling it to developers in the Active Management Areas, primarily Maricopa, Pinal, Pima and now Cochise County, which is not in an AMA presently.
One company, Greenstone, has bought 485 acres of farmland and now awaits federal approval to sell most of its water entitlement to Queen Creek, a suburb in Maricopa County.
This scheme is nothing new to the irrigation districts in Yuma County. Greenstone-related LLCs own at least 2,682 acres in the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District, about 5% of all the irrigable acres within the district.
One company owns more irrigable acreage than any other single entity in the district and is the fourth largest water user.
One investment company actually approached a local irrigation district and told them their plan was to get members of the LLCs elected as directors of the irrigation district and establish a majority so they could sell the water allotment assigned to district lands.
This was indeed a wake-up call for all of the Yuma County irrigation districts.
Unfortunately, another company, Water Asset Management, headquartered in New York, has gradually expanded its investments in farmland water over the past decade. It has invested over $300 million in agriculture in the West, as stated by Marc Robert, the company’s chief operating officer, in a webinar. He said the firm has assets in Arizona, California, Nevada and Colorado, all states with Colorado River water contracts. They are pursuing transactions in New Mexico and Texas as well.
Many of the government, water district and state water agency individuals who used to work in the improving of on-farm irrigation water use and strengthening the farmers’ ability to farm have now gone to the dark side and are working against them.
In Yuma County, only 7% of the land in the county is private land. The rest is in federal, state, military, Native American and wildlife agency ownership. The city and county also own some lands.
That 7% of land includes all of the urban, industrial and recreational areas although hunting, fishing, hiking and off-road and other activities are permitted on some federal and state lands.
One in four jobs is in agriculture and the agriculture industry provides 50% of the county revenue.
We as residents and land and business owners need to be better informed and understand how all the water wheeling and dealing will affect our quality of life and livelihoods.
The wolf is at the door and it is time to become activists for our farmlands and water.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.