November in Yuma: warm days, cool nights and almost our entire regular fall activities underway.
While our vegetable fields look different than in previous years, be assured that our growers are making sure the produce is the safest and highest quality for consumers.
To my eyes, where we would usually be wall-to-wall rainbow colored fields, I have to remember that growers only plant based on the contracts they have with packers and shippers.
While the pandemic seems to be winding down, there are daily reports of businesses and institutions taking a break from on-site activities because of a breakout of the illness. One of the results of this is that many of the institutional buyers don’t know how much fresh product they will need or when they will need it, and do not order. If there are no orders, nothing is grown.
In addition, with the serious lack of trucks and truck drivers, tremendous backup at the various ports of containers and the shifting of priorities in the transportation market, growers of fresh fruits and vegetables and packers and shippers are also affected.
Hopefully, as folks begin to resume their lives, some of the uncertainty will disappear from the industry.
It certainly is not all doom and gloom for our agricultural producers. Farming never stops because providing food and fiber for the nation is not a part-time job.
Yuma County is one of the most productive and efficient growing areas in the world. With our climate, water supplies and soils we can practically grow anything. The use of technology to reduce labor, increased efficiency in tillage, agricultural chemical applications, cultivation and improved varieties of many crops, our farmers stretch every production dollar.
Yuma County farmers are third, fourth and fifth generation on the land. Our growers have the institutional knowledge that comes from working the soil for over 100 years. There are always changes and improvements in methods, but growers have that wonderful experience of their fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers to learn from.
Since this is November and there is harvesting going on, it is important for residents and visitors to Yuma County to drive defensively and slow down when sharing the roads with agricultural equipment.
Today’s implements and tractors are far more massive than 20 years ago. The roadways are not designed to allow for easy passage going from one farm to another. There is basically one way to cross the Colorado River with equipment and that is the 4th Avenue Bridge.
The bridge by the Yuma Territorial Prison is usable but too narrow to be used in many cases. Many folks don’t realize that it was actually a two-lane bridge when I moved to Yuma in the late ‘60s. I had the adventure of driving a tractor with a stalk shredder across the bridge many times, and don’t ask me about my trips through Telegraph Pass!
Remember, too, that almost all equipment is traveling slower and is wider than you expect. If traveling on the unpaved county roads, they are watered by the growers to prevent dust from polluting the adjacent crops and the roads are muddy and slippery. Try to stick to the paved roads for safety. Your vehicle will also stay cleaner.
All the mud that drops off on streets usually becomes a problem for our air quality, another reason to stay away from the fields.
I’m looking forward to a great produce season for our Yuma County growers.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.