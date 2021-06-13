We still are enjoying moderate weather, for Yuma, Arizona, that is. Very few days have even reached 100 degrees since January. The weather folks have promised us that in the next week we will have some toasty weather.
It’s time for the hot weather to hopefully begin to create monsoon conditions and hopefully bring needed rainfall to the state. Fire season has been brutal so far and the lack of rainfall in the ranching areas has caused the early sale of cattle or the shipping of cattle to areas where there is feed.
Along with the drought is an increase in dust from the surrounding desert, unpaved roads and other urban sources.
There is no escaping the fact that air quality is a concern in Yuma County. There is also no escape from air quality regulatory schemes, as they will continue to be a cost of doing business for agriculture, city and county governments.
On many occasions over the past 40 years, agriculture has stood up and offered their active participation in the development of air quality regulations. Industry groups continue to be vigilant to changes in state and national legislation concerning air quality.
Best Management Practices authority now exists. It is a tool that agriculture takes seriously, allowing growers to conduct their normal operations while reducing particulate matter emissions. PM10 is particulate matter that is ten micrometers or less in diameter (as compared to a human hair which is about 70 micrometers). These very small particles can invade the natural defense mechanism of the human respiratory tract, penetrating deep into the lungs where it can lodge. The elderly, children and people with pre-existing conditions are most vulnerable.
The regulatory agencies involved in enforcement of air quality are the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Air quality problems occur when the amount of PM10 particles released into the air increases in concentrations. Large concentrations of PM10 could potentially violate one of the federal air quality standards.
Agriculture is playing a large role in helping to meet the federal clean air standards by implementing Agricultural Best Management Practices. Categories for agriculture include cropland, tillage and harvest, non-cropland, unpaved access roads and equipment areas. Examples of the management practices used for dust control are limited activity during high-wind events, combining tractor operations to reduce the number of times equipment is in the field, soil health and aggregates, track-out control systems and surface roughening.
On June 1, the US-EPA proposed formal changes to the Yuma area’s PM10 planning status. The Yuma County Farm Bureau, which has led the PM10 discussions, is opposed to changing the status until the EPA and ADEQ come to agreement on the Exceptional Event Rule concerning high winds in our area.
As we all know, the only time Yuma has failed the 24-hour PM10 standard is when we have had a high wind event also known as haboobs.
The PM10 standards not only affect our agriculture but it can prevent other types of industries from locating here if they will produce any particles in their operations.
The deadline for comments is July 1. Harold Maxwell, Farm Bureau member, has been working on the Farm Bureau PM10 teams for many years and has developed talking points for use in written responses to EPA. He can be reached at 928-315-9956. All groups and entities who are interested in the continued building of our Yuma County economy need to speak out on this critical issue. It is time to speak out!
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.