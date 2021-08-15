Crazy humid, and hot off and on, typical monsoon in Yuma, Arizona. As usual, the rains have been spotty. Hopefully not too much hay and Sudan grass were ready for baling. As I returned from a trip to Phoenix Tuesday, there were showers and clouds everywhere.
Today’s subject is the University of Arizona Farm on Campbell Avenue and Rodger Road in Tucson. This is a call for action by the students and alumni to support historical designation for the U of A’s 140 acre campus farm.
Historically, the Campus Farm has preserved unmarred views of the Catalina Mountains, irrigated fields, sheep and horses grazing and buildings that have stood for a century and define this historic landscape.
On Aug. 10, the Tucson City Council will consider beginning the final steps to designate this farm as a historic landmark. There are currently 14 city landmarks that were identified as the highest of historic significance and define the character of Tucson. If demolished or significantly altered, it would be an irreplaceable loss for the entire community. The Campus Agriculture Center meets and exceeds these criteria.
This century-old farm continues the original mission of teaching, research and extension for the College of Agriculture, Tucson and the state of Arizona.
The University of Arizona purchased Jesus Garcia’s 80-acre farm in 1909. The farm is the embodiment of the founding of the university as a land grant institution in 1885 under the 1862 Morrill Act.
The historic landscape begins in the northwest corner featuring a residence/workman’s cottage, constructed in 1910. The northeast corner residence was part of the Ewing Dairy Farm acreage acquired by the university in 1953. This side of the farm features a greenhouse that began in the 1960’s and continues this vision of agriculture into the 21st century. The architecture of buildings north and west of Campbell Avenue feature curving roof parapets of Mission Revival style, popular from 1913-1930s.
Further west, cultivated fields extending to Mountain Avenue complete the landscape with crops that change throughout the year. There are pastures with horses, cattle and sheep. All of this is typical for a farm but not in the middle of a city and not for more than 100 years, and that today is the most intact historic landscape in all of Tucson.
Now is the time for the Tucson community and thousands of university alumni that treasures this community asset and the landmark designation communicates this. If the farm or portions of it are ever sold, the historic landmark zoning allows community oversight.
All proposed changes and alternatives are reviewed in public meetings held by the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission Plans Review Subcommittee. Recommendations then go to the city’s director of planning and development. The university, as a state agency, needs to follow the guidelines of the Arizona Historic Preservation Office.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.