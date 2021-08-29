There are finally signs that summer may be thinking about leaving and allowing fall weather to start. Several mornings in the last couple of weeks have been in the 70 degree range, giving us hope.
I took a ride in the country this week to see what was happening and was shocked as I drove 24th Street west to Somerton Avenue, south to County 16th, east to Avenue D and back to 16th Street.
I saw acres and acres of fields lying unplanted. While the effects of two years of COVID-19 and weather problems in some areas, the fact that fields hadn’t been mulched, much less listed, sprinklers strung or planted was amazing. Because of the uncertain economic times and disruption to “normal” life, the agricultural industry is suffering like the rest of the country.
Since our winter vegetable industry depends on knowing where the product will go before planting, changing conditions for schools, institutional buyers, the food service industry and other customers will continue to challenge our growers.
With fields not planted early, there is an opportunity for farmers to look at improving their soil health. Our Yuma County soils do not improve by fallowing, and it is important that irrigation continue to make sure soil salts continue to be moved below the root zone of the vegetable crops to be planted.
Legumes such as sesbania, annual ryegrass, barley, vetches, field peas or clovers can be used as green manures, which are crops which are turned into the soil before maturity in order to improve the growth of following crops.
The benefit from green manure crops is to increase soil organic matter levels, reduce soil compaction and enhance crop yields. Organic matter plays a role in aggregate stability. The stabilization process is accomplished mainly through the by-products of organic matter decomposition.
Water infiltration into a soil, and its movement through the soil layers is greatly enhanced by organic matter in the soil. Many of the green manure crops are also nitrogen-fixing crops, meaning that nitrogen is taken from the air and stored in the plant. After the green manure is tilled into the soil, as the plant material breaks down, nitrogen is released and becomes available to the growing cash crop.
Yuma County soils are extremely low in natural organic matter. While some of the Midwestern soils contain as much as 5% organic matter, Yuma soils contain less than one-half percent organic matter, and it needs to be renewed every year through use of composted manures, green manure crops or tillage of crop residues into the soil.
Organic matter also improves aeration of the soil. Plants need as much air as they need water and as the organic matter breaks down, it leaves holes between the soil particles called pores. It is through these pores that both air and water travel into the soil.
While there is an investment by the grower in seed, labor and equipment time, the benefits of growing green manure crops are invaluable to the health of the soil.
I am looking forward to seeing the usual colorful patchwork quilt of our multiple vegetable crops in the fields later this fall.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.