Water conservation programs and the need to improve water conservation in the Colorado River Basin has been in the news for months. Monday’s Yuma Sun had a public notice for a Water Conservation Grant Fund Program that the state of Arizona is advertising. The problem is the deadline for submitting proposals is May 19 at 5 p.m.
The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) is accepting applications for funding from the Water Conservation Grant Fund. The WCFG aims to promote voluntary water conservation programs or projects that are expected to result in long-term reductions in water use, improvement in water use efficiency and/or improvements in water reliability.
Eligible applicants are cities, towns, counties, districts and other public entities that are organized and exist under the statutory law of Arizona.
Nongovernmental organizations that focus on water conservation or environmental protection who partner with an eligible public entity are also eligible.
Eligible use of the funds include:
• Education and research programs on how to reduce water consumption, increase water efficiency or increase water reuse.
• Programs and projects for rainwater harvesting, gray water systems and efficiency upgrades. Installing drought resistant landscaping and turf removal qualify.
• Programs or projects to improve groundwater conservation and surface water flows.
Program implementation and administration costs for eligible programs are included, with $200 million available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications for funds will be evaluated based on:
• The extent to which the water conservation project achieves conservation benefits.
• The costs and benefits of the water conservation project including environmental costs and benefits.
• Is the project qualified for funding from other WIFA administered funding programs?
• The ability of a project to provide multiple benefits, the qualifications and capacity of an applicant and feasibility of the project will be evaluated.
To apply and for additional information contact Chelsea McGuire, assistant director of external affairs with Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, at cmcguire@azwifa.gov or 480-647-6549.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.