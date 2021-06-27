Weather is on everyone’s minds these days. Mother Nature seems not to be able to make up her mind. Right behind weather concerns are water concerns.
With virtually no snowpack runoff, all of the water impoundments are suffering. Pinal County farmers, particularly hard hit over the last several years with water shortages, are once again looking at guayule (why-ul-e), a shrub that is native to the southwest and Mexico. Guayule is a plant that produces native rubber. Tire manufacturers want a domestic source of rubber to diversify their supplies. Bridgestone Tire Company is working with Pinal County farmers to determine if it can be a partial answer to low water use crops that are economically feasible.
Twenty years ago, Yuma County experimented with guayule hoping it would be a profitable summer crop. Unfortunately, it has a long growing cycle. It takes two seasons before it can be harvested, which makes it unsuitable for a rotation crop. The plant can be harvested up to 3 times before needing to be replanted.
Through the Department of Agriculture, the University of Arizona and nonprofits are paying farmers to grow the crop and have funded a research facility in Mesa to process what the farmers grow.
Whether it will ever become a practical and profitable crop for farmers to grow is yet to be seen.
When looking at water supplies and best uses of the precious resource, the City of Glendale has announced that a massive water park will be built in their sports and entertainment district. The company behind Crystal Lagoons water park will feature an 11-acre resort-style water park with paddle boards, boogie boards and scuba diving gear.
The project is targeted to open in late 2022 in time for the out-of-state visitors arriving for Super Bowl LVII. Nowhere was there mentioned where the water would come for the project. Together with the water park is a Mattel theme park with Hot Wheels and Thomas the Tank Engine attractions planned alongside the Crystal Lagoons Island Resort.
As the drought continues, representatives of a newly formed group called the Arizona Alliance for Golf opposed the latest proposal by the Arizona Department of Water Resources that would require Phoenix-area golf courses that use groundwater to reduce the total combined water use by 3.1% compared to current allotments under a previous plan.
The disagreement shows that even a modest plan for using less water can generate considerable opposition in a particular industry and indicates that state water regulators will continue to grapple with resistance – even in the face of severe drought as they now try to implement the requirements of the 1980 Groundwater act.
Somehow there needs to be a realization that the “water goes where money flows” philosophy needs to be reexamined for the good of all Arizonans.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at bobbimc1937@outlook.com.